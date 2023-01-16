ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

WESH

Brevard County works on beach restoration after hurricanes cause erosion

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricanes Nicole and Ian devastated many areas in Central Florida, and Brevard County experienced the worst beach erosion in nearly 20 years. “The south beach shoreline was really critically eroded. Which has put our park structures at risk and homes at risk and damaged turtle nesting habitat,” said Michael McGarry of Brevard County.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
waste360.com

Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted

Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

City of Sebastian to talk with builder about 3 lots near busy intersection

On Wednesday evening, the Sebastian City Council had a special meeting to discuss potential public safety concerns involving three lots at a major intersection. The lots, located near the corner of Roseland Road and CR-512 (Sebastian Blvd), were recently cleared to build homes, and that has raised concerns among several residents who showed up for the special meeting.
SEBASTIAN, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Theme Park Employee Abandons Child, Ride Dangerously Left Going

There are plenty of attractions and entertainment offerings to enjoy when visiting a theme park. Disney Park Guests at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are able to experience “the magic” with six theme parks and two water parks in total. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood give Guests the unique opportunity to experience their favorite movies.
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Rising costs: Volusia County Council wants staff to renegotiate contract with Halifax Humane Society

Due to some council members expressing concern about significant increases regarding services contracted with the Halifax Humane Society, the Volusia County Council unanimously voted on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to postpone approving its contract with the animal shelter to allow staff to continue negotiations. The $110,000 contract was part of the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman struck, killed by train in Brevard County: FHP

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train along Malabar Rd. (State Road 514) late Tuesday evening. Troopers said the incident was reported to have happened east of U.S. Highway 1 and the pedestrian, a woman, sustained...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

