Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Brevard County works on beach restoration after hurricanes cause erosion
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricanes Nicole and Ian devastated many areas in Central Florida, and Brevard County experienced the worst beach erosion in nearly 20 years. “The south beach shoreline was really critically eroded. Which has put our park structures at risk and homes at risk and damaged turtle nesting habitat,” said Michael McGarry of Brevard County.
Bay News 9
Big changes to accepted trash at Brevard's south area landfill
ORLANDO, Fla — Brevard County is making changes to a popular landfill, and it's going to be a big adjustment for small businesses that rely on the facility. Brevard County is no longer taking many common types of yard and construction waste. There is currently one other landfill in...
click orlando
Cocoa man dies, passenger seriously injured in crash with ditch in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Brevard County killed a 30-year-old Cocoa man and left his passenger badly hurt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. at Pine Street and Coconut Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’...
wogx.com
Florida couple spots endangered whale right outside their window
A couple in New Smyrna Beach saw something they will never forget. It happened as Andrew Johnston and Megan Seamans said they were going through the process of moving into their new place in New Smyrna.
WESH
Man accused of robbing Dollar Tree, holding employees at gunpoint in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A previously convicted felon is accused of robbing a Dollar Tree store in Daytona Beach Wednesday night. Howard Eady, 51, is charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery. Police say Eady, wearing a mask, went into the store on Beville Road just before closing, pointed...
WESH
Construction of Brightline rail connecting Orlando to Miami nears completion, officials say
This year, Brightline's high-speed rail will connect Orlando to Miami, with a few stops in between. While we don't know the exact date yet, it's nearly 90% done, as some final rounds of testing will soon start in Brevard County. We've seen the work on the crossings and tracks in...
waste360.com
Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted
Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
sebastiandaily.com
City of Sebastian to talk with builder about 3 lots near busy intersection
On Wednesday evening, the Sebastian City Council had a special meeting to discuss potential public safety concerns involving three lots at a major intersection. The lots, located near the corner of Roseland Road and CR-512 (Sebastian Blvd), were recently cleared to build homes, and that has raised concerns among several residents who showed up for the special meeting.
Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
Inside the Magic
Theme Park Employee Abandons Child, Ride Dangerously Left Going
There are plenty of attractions and entertainment offerings to enjoy when visiting a theme park. Disney Park Guests at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are able to experience “the magic” with six theme parks and two water parks in total. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood give Guests the unique opportunity to experience their favorite movies.
‘Senseless killing’: Florida mother shot, killed while picking up food for family
Orange County deputies arrested a woman Friday after a mother was shot and killed while picking up food for her family last week.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Rising costs: Volusia County Council wants staff to renegotiate contract with Halifax Humane Society
Due to some council members expressing concern about significant increases regarding services contracted with the Halifax Humane Society, the Volusia County Council unanimously voted on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to postpone approving its contract with the animal shelter to allow staff to continue negotiations. The $110,000 contract was part of the...
wogx.com
Travelers say Orlando International new Terminal C is to much walking
Significant renovations may come to Orlando International after travelers say the walking is too much to bear. Moving walkways have been suggested but the airport may not be wide enough.
fox35orlando.com
'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
Central Florida’s two newest attractions both rely on atmosphere and interactivity, and both revive long-dormant venues
One is worth the journey, and the other ... isn’t
fox35orlando.com
Woman struck, killed by train in Brevard County: FHP
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train along Malabar Rd. (State Road 514) late Tuesday evening. Troopers said the incident was reported to have happened east of U.S. Highway 1 and the pedestrian, a woman, sustained...
WESH
Court docs: Central Florida woman stabbed man's kids, said she would 'go out with a bang'
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators say a Central Florida woman tried to kill two children and is too dangerous to be allowed out of jail. The sheriff says deputies were able to arrest her because the man she was seeing took the knife away and he held her down until law enforcement arrived.
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Front to bring weekend rain, cooler temperatures to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 82degrees | Rain: 60%. Weak cold front will move through the area. Skies will respond with a mix of suns and clouds. Highs will remain warm with mid-upper 70s on tap inland, cooler and closer to 70 along the Volusia and Flagler beaches, mid-upper 70s in coastal Brevard County.
The Mad Utter to Open Rockledge Location
“Our ice cream is something straight out of a fairy tale. Send your taste buds down our rabbit hole of flavor on a journey you will never forget!”
Comments / 0