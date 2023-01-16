Read full article on original website
Related
curetoday.com
First Patient with Colorectal Cancer Received Nanrilkefusp Alfa in Phase 2 Trial
The multicenter study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of nanrilkefusp alfa combined with Erbitux. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 2 trial evaluating nanrilkefusp alfa, an IL-15, in colorectal cancer, according to a press release from SOTIO Biotech, the drug’s manufacturer. “The initiation of this...
curetoday.com
Beta-Blockers May Improve Post-Surgical Survival in Women With Ovarian Cancer, Heart Conditions
Women who were taking beta-blockers, a medicine to treat heart conditions like high blood pressure, among others, near the time of surgery for epithelial ovarian cancer may confer a survival benefit years after undergoing a procedure. Women aged 50 years and older who were taking beta-blockers for heart conditions before...
curetoday.com
Immunotherapy Plus Chemo Boosts Event-Free Survival in Resectable Lung Cancer
Patients with operable non-small cell lung cancer who were treated with an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody plus a doublet chemotherapy regiment did not experience cancer recurrence or new symptom onset during follow-up in a recent study. A phase 3 trial assessing treatment with the immune checkpoint inhibitor, toripalimab, with chemotherapy before...
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
This Is the Worst Habit for Heart Health, According to Cardiologists
Yep, you're definitely going to want to avoid this one.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as blood thinner injections to prevent deadly complications in patients with bone fractures
Patients hospitalized with fractures typically receive an injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots. A new clinical trial, however, found that inexpensive over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, may lead surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin to these patients.
Spunky heart transplant recipient leaves behind memories, foundation
BALTIMORE -- Eight years ago, little Maddie Parrott's life was saved by a heart transplant. But just two weeks ago, she died at the age of 13.Her parents said that in those few years, she left a legacy of bravery and perseverance.When Maddie died, she became an organ donor, a fact that gives her parents some peace.And in her honor, they are setting up a foundation called Maddie's Heart.The foundation will raise money to support other transplant families. When she was five years old Parrott was playful and full of spunk as she prepped for surgery at Johns Hopkins."Nobody can...
I've had cancer 4 times and survived a heart attack. This is what I've learned about health and happiness.
At 73, she's outlived many of her family members, even after having had thyroid cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, and a heart attack.
Futurity
Doctors’ emotions can lead to useless end-of-life care
A new behavioral model explains a long-standing health care mystery: Why do so many terminally ill patients undergo intense last-ditch end-of-life treatments with little chance of meaningful life extension?. Surveys repeatedly indicate that nearly all people would rather die peacefully at home, yet painful, long-shot treatments remain common, and efforts...
Simple online brain test helps predict your risk of dementia – 6 signs you must know
A SIMPLE online brain test can help predict your risk of dementia, experts have revealed. The quiz aims to help Brits explore healthy brain behaviours as well as offering tips on how to boost your memory. It's split into three short sections which focus on being sharp, staying connected and...
New checklist developed to help people reduce dementia risk
People can take 12 steps to reduce their risk of getting dementia, according to a new brain health checker.The vast majority of people are not doing enough to ward off dementia in later life, according to Alzheimer’s Research UK.The charity said it wanted to empower people to make choices to help reduce their odds of developing dementia, saying that dementia is the “most feared consequence of ageing”.Some 40% of dementias are thought to be linked to lifestyle factors, which can be modified to reduce a person’s risk.Dementia is now the most feared consequence of ageing so people are wanting to...
Scientists find unusual outdoor activity can help stave off dementia
Using Google Maps to find your way around could increase your risk of developing dementia, according to a new study.Researchers studied orienteering, an outdoor sport that exercises mind and body and can also train the brain, helping fight cognitive decline.The aim of orienteering is to navigate between checkpoints or controls marked on a special map.In competitive orienteering, the challenge is to complete the course in the quickest time.Now scientists say that the sport - which draws on athleticism, navigational skills and memory - could be useful as an intervention or preventive measure to fight cognitive decline related to dementia.Researchers...
Healthline
Healthgrades Names America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023
Healthgrades has announced the recipients of the 2023 America’s Best Hospitals Awards and State Rankings. The top 50 hospitals on their list identify the top 1% of hospitals in the US. The site’s annual recognition offers a comprehensive look at healthcare options derived from a review of nearly 4,500...
brytfmonline.com
What are the symptoms of high cholesterol? 6 foods that raise cholesterol
The cholesterol It is known to be a substance similar to fat circulating in the bloodstream, which is mainly produced by it liver. Moreover, this state when you reach a high level It can be very harmful to Health. It should be noted that it is a silent disease, that is, the patient does not notice its initial stages.
hcplive.com
Higher HDL-C Levels Associated with Increased Fracture Risk in Older Adults
Each 1-SD increment in HDL-C level was associated with a 14% higher risk of fractures in cohort study of approximately 16,000 community-dwelling healthy adults. Higher levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) may be associated with increased fracture risk in healthy older adults, according to a new study. The findings indicate...
NPR
The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study
If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
hcplive.com
Prevalence of Colorectal Cancers Low 10 Years Following Negative Screening Test
The prevalence of advanced colorectal neoplasms was higher in men and older individuals. New research shows low rates of advanced colorectal neoplasms 10 years following a negative colonoscopy screening. A team, led by Thomas Heisser, MSc, Division of Clinical Epidemiology and Aging Research, German Cancer Research Center, assessed the prevalence...
beingpatient.com
How ‘Exercise Snacks’ Could Feed the Brain and Prevent Dementia
Research shows that cardiovascular exercise, even in small amounts, has a beneficial impact on brain health — and staying active in older age could help you cut the risk of developing cognitive impairment or dementia. Could getting serious about exercise really have a substantial impact on cognition as we...
Comments / 0