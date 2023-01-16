ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Newest snack food featured at Winter Fancy Food Show

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Got a craving for a snack? Some of the newest snack food to hit store shelves is being featured at the Winter Fancy Food Show underway in Las Vegas.

One of the vendors, Frank Florio, the founder of Cookie Pop and Candie Pop talked with Good Day Las Vegas about the significance of being at the show.

“To be in front of buyers, brokers, and distributors are important to us,” he said.

His products include Fruity Pebbles popcorn, Oreo popcorn, and Sour Patch popcorn. There’s even a vegan product called Penne Straws that has flavors such as mac n’ cheese and marinara.

