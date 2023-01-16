Read full article on original website
Group of faith leaders sue challenging Missouri abortion law
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A lawsuit filed on behalf of several Missouri faith leaders on the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision asks a court to throw out the state's abortion law, alleging that lawmakers openly invoked their personal religious beliefs in drafting the measure.
Some in Kansas want to hand power to ban abortion to local level
WICHITA — Kansas joins a handful of states debating the power of local governments to restrict abortion. Legislation proposed this week seeks to give local governments the authority to ban abortion. That marked the second bill concerning abortion introduced by Kansas abortion opponents so far this legislative session after a landslide statewide referendum in favor of abortion rights last year.
Defendant cross-examines Kansas congressman he threatened
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man on trial for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner cross-examined the Kansas Republican on Wednesday in federal court, with the congressman rejecting the defendant's suggestions that he was conveying a message from God. LaTurner was the last prosecution witness in the trial...
Kan. AG seeks answers on President Biden's classified documents
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has issued an open letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking that the Department of Justice conduct a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into President Biden’s mishandling and storage of confidential records, according to a statement from the AG's office.
Defense: Man harmless despite threat to kill Kansas lawmaker
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man charged with threatening to kill a Kansas congressman is harmless, believing he has a special relationship with God and his weapons are “meteors and plagues,” not “knives and guns,” a defense attorney argued Tuesday during a federal criminal trial.
Kan. officials: Juvenile justice reform effort left major flaws
TOPEKA — Stabbings, 16-year-olds with guns and violent attacks: Officials working with young offenders in Kansas say they need lawmakers to step up and fix flaws within the state’s juvenile justice system. The debate centered around Senate Bill 367, which was implemented in 2016. The bill was passed...
Kansas Senate ready to enter the lesser prairie chicken fray
TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate will vote on whether or not to register disapproval of federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken this week as part of a ongoing battle to strip protections from the bird. Sen. Dan Kerschen, a Garden Plain Republican, said the bird’s protected status was...
🎥Missouri Gov. calls for $860M to widen Interstate 70
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70 in his annual State of the State address Wednesday. Click below to watch a replay of the address. The massive investment...
Mann is back on Ag committee
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann is serving on the House Agriculture Committee again. That's important because this is a Farm Bill year. "Our current Farm Bill, these are five-year bills, expires Sept. 30 of this year," Mann said. "Getting that right for agriculture and for rural Kansas will be incredibly important. We'll put a lot of effort and focus there. We have been and we'll continue to do that until we get that done."
Audit of Kansas eco-devo programs offers mixed assessment
TOPEKA — Auditors working for the Kansas Legislature estimated five of the state’s major business development incentive programs would generate positive total returns for the private-sector economy but not produce enough growth in tax revenue to cover public investments. The evaluation was ordered in June by a joint...
Refugees in Kansas City call for help for loved ones in Afghanistan
Aziz Nadim works as a bank teller in Gardner, Kansas. He is among approximately 750 refugees who came to Kansas City after United States forces left Afghanistan in 2021. Since the Taliban took power, Nadim is worried about the future of his friends and family — his fellow members of the Hazara ethic minority who have long been targets of violence.
Kansas cops make plea for fentanyl, mental health legislation
TOPEKA — Kansas law enforcement officials have sounded the alarm about fentanyl and mental health crises across the state, saying fentanyl is now a greater threat than methamphetamines. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeffrey Easter said he is still seeing a surplus of inmates suffering from mental illness, waiting in jail...
Lack of long-COVID clinic in Kansas leaves patients far from specialists
It’s been over two years since Barry Guyer came down with COVID-19. “(I) was just out in the harvest field. I just got feeling terrible,” said Guyer, who farms near Goodland in northwest Kansas. “I got home that one night I said, ‘I think I've got this stuff.’”
KDOT: I-70 closed at Goodland
The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Goodland because of winter weather conditions and vehicle crashes in Colorado. Motorists are advised to buckle up and stay alert for changing road and weather conditions. For the latest information on road closures and conditions, visit www.kandrive.org, or call 511...
Winnie the grizzly dies at Kansas zoo
GREAT BEND — Our four grizzly bears have been bedded down and spending the winter in their stalls since mid-November. During this time, they slow down and spend much of their time sleeping and are not very active. We check them daily and offer food and they constantly have access to water.
KDHE reports drop in COVID cases; 69 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,937 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, for a total of 923,874 cases. The state reported 2,339 cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 69 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 11,...
100mph chase: 13-year-old driver, juvenile passenger arrested
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — State troopers arrested a 13-year-old driver from Colorado after a chase that topped 100 mph along an interstate highway in Nebraska. A state trooper spotted an SUV driving about 35 mph on Interstate 80 near the city of Kearney on Monday night, but the driver sped up and fled east when the trooper tried to pull her over.
U.S. Coast Guard monitoring Russian spy ship near Hawaii
HONOLULU — The U.S. Coast Guard continues to monitor a Russian vessel, believed to be an intelligence gathering ship, off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands, according to a statement from the guard released late Wednesday. While foreign military vessels may transit freely through the U.S. economic exclusive zone...
