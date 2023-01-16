ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Some in Kansas want to hand power to ban abortion to local level

WICHITA — Kansas joins a handful of states debating the power of local governments to restrict abortion. Legislation proposed this week seeks to give local governments the authority to ban abortion. That marked the second bill concerning abortion introduced by Kansas abortion opponents so far this legislative session after a landslide statewide referendum in favor of abortion rights last year.
KANSAS STATE
Defendant cross-examines Kansas congressman he threatened

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man on trial for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner cross-examined the Kansas Republican on Wednesday in federal court, with the congressman rejecting the defendant's suggestions that he was conveying a message from God. LaTurner was the last prosecution witness in the trial...
TOPEKA, KS
Mann is back on Ag committee

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann is serving on the House Agriculture Committee again. That's important because this is a Farm Bill year. "Our current Farm Bill, these are five-year bills, expires Sept. 30 of this year," Mann said. "Getting that right for agriculture and for rural Kansas will be incredibly important. We'll put a lot of effort and focus there. We have been and we'll continue to do that until we get that done."
KANSAS STATE
Audit of Kansas eco-devo programs offers mixed assessment

TOPEKA — Auditors working for the Kansas Legislature estimated five of the state’s major business development incentive programs would generate positive total returns for the private-sector economy but not produce enough growth in tax revenue to cover public investments. The evaluation was ordered in June by a joint...
KANSAS STATE
KDOT: I-70 closed at Goodland

The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Goodland because of winter weather conditions and vehicle crashes in Colorado. Motorists are advised to buckle up and stay alert for changing road and weather conditions. For the latest information on road closures and conditions, visit www.kandrive.org, or call 511...
COLORADO STATE
Winnie the grizzly dies at Kansas zoo

GREAT BEND — Our four grizzly bears have been bedded down and spending the winter in their stalls since mid-November. During this time, they slow down and spend much of their time sleeping and are not very active. We check them daily and offer food and they constantly have access to water.
KANSAS STATE
KDHE reports drop in COVID cases; 69 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,937 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, for a total of 923,874 cases. The state reported 2,339 cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 69 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 11,...
KANSAS STATE
100mph chase: 13-year-old driver, juvenile passenger arrested

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — State troopers arrested a 13-year-old driver from Colorado after a chase that topped 100 mph along an interstate highway in Nebraska. A state trooper spotted an SUV driving about 35 mph on Interstate 80 near the city of Kearney on Monday night, but the driver sped up and fled east when the trooper tried to pull her over.
KEARNEY, NE
U.S. Coast Guard monitoring Russian spy ship near Hawaii

HONOLULU — The U.S. Coast Guard continues to monitor a Russian vessel, believed to be an intelligence gathering ship, off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands, according to a statement from the guard released late Wednesday. While foreign military vessels may transit freely through the U.S. economic exclusive zone...
HAWAII STATE
