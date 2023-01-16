Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Daughrity Departs HCMC; Accepts TriStar Medical Center Position
Paris, Tenn.–Long-time Henry County Medical Center marketing director Tory Daughrity has accepted a position at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center as director of marketing and public relations. Daughrity has been a fixture at HCMC, the Paris Rotary, the Healthcare Foundation and the Paris-Henry County Chamber over the years. She began...
radionwtn.com
Westview Future Health Professionals Post Wins
Westview’s HOSA Future Health Professionals students recently participated in several regional health science competitions. Categories of competition included Clinical Nursing, Epidemiology, Physical Therapy, Pharmacology, Medical Spelling, Nursing Assisting, Medical Law and Ethics, Cultural Diversities and Disparities in Health Care, Nutrition, Sports Medicine, First Aid and CPR, Dental Terminology, and Health Issue Exam.
radionwtn.com
UC ‘Discovery Kids’ Treated To Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–A chosen group of third and fourth graders from Union City Elementary School was recently rewarded with a trip to Discovery Park of America as a part of the school’s Discovery Kids program. Ten third graders and ten more fourth grade students were honored for demonstrating...
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Now At $119,765
Paris, Tenn.–With the $5,166 raised today, the grand total for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $119,765 for the year. The auction raises thousands of dollars each year for over 80 non-profit and public service groups. Today, 15 slates of items were donated by the...
radionwtn.com
Infrastructure Issues A Priority For Grove Tower Building
Paris, Tenn.–Needed roof and other repairs at the Grove Tower Building are high on the list of significant issues being addressed by the Henry County Schools board of education. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins said with the Grove Tower building constructed in 1906, there are “significant issues” requiring...
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Total Now At $114,598
Paris, Tenn.–With the $2,885 raised today, the year-to-date grand total for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $114,598. Today’s items were donated by the Oakland community, Junior Livestock and Latter Day Saints. Today’s auctioneer was Noel Hatman and the Paris Quota Club manned the phones.
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. FFA Team Places Fifth In West Tennessee
The Obion County Central High School’s Ag Issues Team competed at UTM yesterday, January 19 and placed 5th in West Tennessee. The team has been practicing for months. One of the requirements for the teams that compete is that they must practice twice in front a crowd. At the beginning of the month, the team first practiced at the Obion County School’s monthly admininstation meeting and then again for the Obion County Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting.
radionwtn.com
Roger Wade Morris
Mr. Roger Wade Morris, 78, of Union City, passed away at 1:47 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home. There will be no services. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements. Roger was born Tuesday. January 5, 1945, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, son of the late...
WBBJ
HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lab tests have confirmed reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Weakley County. According to a news release, a commercial broiler chicken flock on Sullivan Road in Greenfield was reported to have detected HPAI. A control zone of more than six miles has been set up...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah woman celebrates 106th birthday with friends, family
PADUCAH — Ruth Williams, Ruthie to her friends, is turning 106, and we got to celebrate with her. Her birthday is on Sunday, but on Friday, Ruthie had a parade in front of her house, the same parade her children and family have organized for the past three years. Her daughter, Lisa Wulff, says milestone birthdays must be celebrated.
radionwtn.com
ZLINE Kitchen & Bath Expands In Gibson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and ZLINE Kitchen and Bath officials announced today the company will be investing in a multimillion-dollar expansion in its Northwest Tennessee distribution operations by locating a new facility in Milan. Four years after...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 18, 2023
Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain. He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in...
radionwtn.com
Volunteers Sought For Paris Landing Litter Cleanup
Buchanan, Tenn.–Paris Landing State Park is looking for a few good volunteers to help mitigate the litter problem along the park shorelines that is being caused by lake debris. Removing this debris will help keep it from washing back out into the local waterways and ensures that it will...
radionwtn.com
“Inside The Cornerstone Box” Opens
Union City, Tenn.—Discovery Park of America will exhibit all 24 artifacts found inside a cornerstone box from the historic Dresden First United Methodist Church. The exhibit, “Inside the Cornerstone Box,” will feature the items that were found on Feb. 2, 2022, when Discovery Park artifact experts opened the box as many church members watched.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Downtown Commercial District considered for National Register of Historic Places
The Martin Downtown Commercial District is being considered for the National Register of Historic Places. The City of Martin is celebrating its sesquicentennial this year. The State Review Board will meet Wednesday, January 25, at the Tennessee Historical Commission in Nashville to examine Tennessee’s proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City High School Student Named Candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
A Union City High School senior student has been named a candidate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Owen Rodgers was one of more than 5,000 candidates selected, from nearly 3.6 million graduating students this year. The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the...
radionwtn.com
Large Crowd On Hand For ‘First Charge’ At Eiffel Tower Park
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Mayor Kathy Ray had the honor of the first charge with the electric vehicle chargers that have been installed at Eiffel Tower Park. A large crowd was on hand for the “First Charge” event which included speakers, a performance by the Henry County High School Madrigals, light lunch and a close-up view of the first fully-electric Rivian pickup trucks.
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
radionwtn.com
Lois Harbour
Mrs. Lois Harbour, 81, of Union City, died Wednesday at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at East-View Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at White-Ranson Funeral Home.
KFVS12
Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
