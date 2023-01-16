Read full article on original website
Infrastructure Issues A Priority For Grove Tower Building
Paris, Tenn.–Needed roof and other repairs at the Grove Tower Building are high on the list of significant issues being addressed by the Henry County Schools board of education. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins said with the Grove Tower building constructed in 1906, there are “significant issues” requiring...
Large Crowd On Hand For ‘First Charge’ At Eiffel Tower Park
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Mayor Kathy Ray had the honor of the first charge with the electric vehicle chargers that have been installed at Eiffel Tower Park. A large crowd was on hand for the “First Charge” event which included speakers, a performance by the Henry County High School Madrigals, light lunch and a close-up view of the first fully-electric Rivian pickup trucks.
Helping Hand Now At $119,765
Paris, Tenn.–With the $5,166 raised today, the grand total for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $119,765 for the year. The auction raises thousands of dollars each year for over 80 non-profit and public service groups. Today, 15 slates of items were donated by the...
Lois Harbour
Mrs. Lois Harbour, 81, of Union City, died Wednesday at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at East-View Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at White-Ranson Funeral Home.
Helping Hand Total Now At $114,598
Paris, Tenn.–With the $2,885 raised today, the year-to-date grand total for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $114,598. Today’s items were donated by the Oakland community, Junior Livestock and Latter Day Saints. Today’s auctioneer was Noel Hatman and the Paris Quota Club manned the phones.
“Inside The Cornerstone Box” Opens
Union City, Tenn.—Discovery Park of America will exhibit all 24 artifacts found inside a cornerstone box from the historic Dresden First United Methodist Church. The exhibit, “Inside the Cornerstone Box,” will feature the items that were found on Feb. 2, 2022, when Discovery Park artifact experts opened the box as many church members watched.
W. Earl Brown To Present 2023 Murray State Presidential Lecture
MURRAY, Ky. – Murray State University will welcome W. Earl Brown for the 2023 Presidential Lecture, to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. inside the historic and newly-renovated Lovett Auditorium. The event is a rescheduling of the 2022 Presidential Lecture, which was postponed due to inclement weather.
UT Martin Softball Announces 2023 Schedule
MARTIN, Tenn. – University of Tennessee at Martin head softball coach Brian Dunn has announced its 2023 schedule which features four tournament appearances, a loaded Ohio Valley Conference slate and 15 home games. The Skyhawks open the year with 50 schedule contests including matchups against three teams which earned...
“First Charge” Event Set At Eiffel Tower Park
Paris, Tenn.–The electric vehicle chargers have been installed and are ready for Friday’s ‘First Charge’ event at Eiffel Tower Park. Rivian, Clearloop, and Paris Board of Public Utilities have partnered together to install two electric vehicle chargers and the public is invited for the first charge at 11 a.m. Friday, January 20. Eiffel Tower Park is located at 1020 Maurice Fields Drive in Paris.
UC ‘Discovery Kids’ Treated To Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–A chosen group of third and fourth graders from Union City Elementary School was recently rewarded with a trip to Discovery Park of America as a part of the school’s Discovery Kids program. Ten third graders and ten more fourth grade students were honored for demonstrating...
“Purple People” In Prime Time At Magic Kingdom
Union City, Tenn.–Union City High School band members ushered in 2023 in style. The ‘Purple People’ marched in Orlando at Disney World on Jan. 4, entertaining thousands of cheering onlookers with a performance that has become a trademark of the widely-celebrated program. UC claimed a prime slot...
Daughrity Departs HCMC; Accepts TriStar Medical Center Position
Paris, Tenn.–Long-time Henry County Medical Center marketing director Tory Daughrity has accepted a position at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center as director of marketing and public relations. Daughrity has been a fixture at HCMC, the Paris Rotary, the Healthcare Foundation and the Paris-Henry County Chamber over the years. She began...
Obion Co. FFA Team Places Fifth In West Tennessee
The Obion County Central High School’s Ag Issues Team competed at UTM yesterday, January 19 and placed 5th in West Tennessee. The team has been practicing for months. One of the requirements for the teams that compete is that they must practice twice in front a crowd. At the beginning of the month, the team first practiced at the Obion County School’s monthly admininstation meeting and then again for the Obion County Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting.
Westview Future Health Professionals Post Wins
Westview’s HOSA Future Health Professionals students recently participated in several regional health science competitions. Categories of competition included Clinical Nursing, Epidemiology, Physical Therapy, Pharmacology, Medical Spelling, Nursing Assisting, Medical Law and Ethics, Cultural Diversities and Disparities in Health Care, Nutrition, Sports Medicine, First Aid and CPR, Dental Terminology, and Health Issue Exam.
Volunteers Sought For Paris Landing Litter Cleanup
Buchanan, Tenn.–Paris Landing State Park is looking for a few good volunteers to help mitigate the litter problem along the park shorelines that is being caused by lake debris. Removing this debris will help keep it from washing back out into the local waterways and ensures that it will...
Henry County Man Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison
Memphis, TN – Gary Osborne, 50, of Buchanan, Tennessee, has been sentenced to 210 months in federal. prison for drug trafficking and firearms charges. United States Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced. the sentence today. According to the information presented in court, on August 15, 2018, members of the Metro...
4 Local Artists Featured In Paris Academy Show
Paris Academy for the Arts Gallery show opening on January 22 features four local artists, each with a distinctive style. “4” will hang through the end of March, with a free opening reception for the artists, to which the public is invited, on Sunday, January 22, from 2-4 p.m.
Trenton Man Charged With Aggravated Arson
TRENTON – An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents fire investigators into a residential fire in Trenton has resulted in an arrest. On January 18th, TBI agents and Accelerant Detection K9 Millie joined the Trenton Fire Department in investigating a house fire in the 100 block of Halliburton Street that resulted in the injury of a firefighter during fire suppression activities. During the investigation, agents determined that the fire had been intentionally set. The investigation further revealed that Wally K. Owens was the person responsible for setting the fire.
