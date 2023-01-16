Read full article on original website
Related
wrrnetwork.com
A bit warmer for Friday, Next snow expected Sunday
Somewhat milder today with snow showers ending this morning. Saturday will be a dry day before the next chance of more widespread snow moves in for Sunday. Today’s high temperatures will be 30 at Thermopolis, 28 at Dubois, 27 at Worland, the lower 20s at Lander and Riverton and 19 at Shoshoni.
wrrnetwork.com
No Surprise: This winter has received the most snow since 2013-14
There has been a LOT of snow so far this winter across central WY. Riverton has recorded about 48 inches but Lander’s snowfall total is over 55 inches. Here are some charts showing how much snow fell over the past 15 years, through Jan 18th. No surprise, the most has been this winter.
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
capcity.news
Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
Comments / 0