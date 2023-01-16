ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Man, 19, shot in movie theater dies; suspect sought

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot in a movie theater in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend has died of his injuries and a suspect is being sought.

State police in Luzerne County said the victim was struck by gunfire in the arcade/lobby of the Regal Cinema next to the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton. Police said the shooter fled from the cinema and left the area.

Police said in an update that the victim, 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna of Hazleton, died Sunday of his injuries.

Police said that although the shooting happened in a public place “where people were put in direct danger” they believe the victim was “specifically targeted” and called it an isolated incident.

Trooper Anthony Petroski, briefing reporters in the mall parking lot, asked anyone with information to contact investigators about what police called a “very dangerous” incident in a public place.

“Anybody who was in the area, who was in the movie theater when it happened, in the movie theater area, the lobby area, the parking lot that saw something, please reach out to us,” Petroski said. “We’re only as good as the public that we serve.”

