ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Airgas won’t supply nitrogen for executions in Alabama

By Kait Newsum
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4kla_0kGOThvD00

ALABAMA (WHNT) — In what some might call a controversial move, one of the largest gas suppliers in Alabama said it will not supply nitrogen to prisons across the state for nitrogen hypoxia executions.

Airgas, acquired by “Air Liquide” in 2016, is the largest distribution network in the gas industry in the country, with 24 offices in Alabama.

Phenix City resident found with gunshot wounds in Columbus

In a recent statement , an Airgas spokesman said that supplying gas for executions wouldn’t be consistent with the company’s mission. “Regardless of the philosophical and intellectual debate surrounding the death penalty itself, providing nitrogen for the purpose of executing people is not consistent with our company values.”

The company is said to have “contacted Alabama” in December to “reinforce the point and ensure there is no confusion as to Airgas’ position,” the spokesman said.

“Airgas Alabama has not and will not supply nitrogen or other inert gases to induce hypoxia for the purpose of human executions. Airgas’ contact with the State of Alabama has acknowledged receipt of our recent communication and confirmed their understanding.”

There hasn’t been any state to carry out an execution using nitrogen hypoxia, which theoretically would kill someone by forcing them to inhale nitrogen without a source of oxygen, resulting in asphyxiation.

In 2018, Alabama approved the method to be used in executions of death row inmates and recently gave those prisoners a one-month window to decide if they wanted to change their method of execution from the typical lethal injection – to the untested method of nitrogen hypoxia.

Alan Eugene Miller , an inmate on Alabama’s death row, recently fought to be executed by way of nitrogen hypoxia rather than lethal injection but argued the paperwork where he signed for that option was lost by prison staff.

Federal judges and the U.S. Supreme Court have scrutinized the process in trials of the procedure.

“There is no ethical way to kill people,” said Bianca Tylek, Executive Director of Worth Rises, a nonprofit that works to dismantle the prison industry and those who benefit from incarceration.

“But to the extent that it has been causing extensive harm and trauma, and [Governor Kay Ivey] has finally imposed a moratorium, we hope that disrupting the technological progress of nitrogen hypoxia causes Alabama and its leaders to reflect on their moral progress and terminate the death penalty altogether.”

In a letter to Worth Rises, Airgas’ Chief Executive Officer said that “any suggestion that Airgas is working with the state of Alabama or anyone else to develop nitrogen hypoxia as a method of execution is categorically false.”

That letter also said that the Alabama Department of Justice doesn’t currently have any nitrogen cylinders in possession of Airgas, “according to our records.”

Alabama purchased $287,247.92 from Airgas in 2022, according to fiscal state records. The company – which supplies gases other than nitrogen along with gas equipment, welding products, and safety products – provided its products to the departments of forensic sciences, conservation and natural resources, transportation, public health, and others.

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) reportedly bought around $1,634 worth of product from Airgas, but details for what was purchased were not available.

Troup County: A look at the damage from Thursday’s storms

Tylek said she hopes this is the beginning of the end of Alabama executions. “No one has the right to kill another. Point,” she said. “It doesn’t make you a greater person because you killed someone who killed someone.”

Four death row inmates were set to die by lethal injection in 2022. Two survived after ADOC staff members were unable to place an IV line for the injections before their death sentences expired at midnight.

“If officers couldn’t find a vein for the lethal injection, I have no confidence that an officer will be able to properly seal a mask to ensure others are not injured,” Tylek said. “These are simple tasks, and not doing them properly reveals a much more borderline problem that the death penalty is morally unenforceable.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 2

Related
WRBL News 3

Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (DNR LED) and […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama denies 9 out of 10 parole requests, an all-time low rate

Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Staying prepared before tornadoes strike

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Last week deadly severe storms claimed the lives of seven people across Alabama and Georgia. The storm’s power were on full display with the destruction left behind. Now in the wake of these storms, WRBL News 3 wants to be on your side and give you several tips to keep you […]
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Postal service job fairs in Alabama: What are the jobs and how much do they pay?

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a series of job fairs in an effort to fill hundreds of positions across Alabama. The Wynn Drive Post Office, located at 645 Wynn Drive in Huntsville, will host a career fair Jan. 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The fair will cover positions available in Athens, Brownsboro, Decatur, Elkmont, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Hazel Green, Lacey Springs, Madison, Meridian Ville, Owens Crossroads, and Toney.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth shares priorities in new term

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As newly sworn-in officials take office, we sat down with Alabama’s Lieutenant Governor on some of his priorities these next four years. More News from WRBL Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth says the biggest thing he’s learned in his first term is that relationships matter, and he’ll be bringing that with him these next […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Raffensperger, Columbus Republican leader push back on unfounded claims of Muscogee County election fraud made at GOP meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has weighed in on unfounded claims by an outside group that Muscogee County is one of the nation’s most corrupt counties when it comes to election fraud. This has been simmering since Jan. 10 when Kevin Parker of County Citizens Defending Freedom presented at the […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy