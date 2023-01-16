The New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will be breaking out their passports in 2023. The NFL announced on Thursday that the five teams were designated for international games next regular season. Three of the games will take place in London, while the other two will be held in Germany. There will be no game in Mexico City next season due to renovations at Estadio Azteca.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO