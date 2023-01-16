ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.  Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.  This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton reportedly wants ludicrous money from a new team, might not be so desperate for an NFL return

Sean Payton undoubtedly understands he’s probably the hottest current name in the head coaching market. He wouldn’t be drawing out his candidacy, taking his time perusing potential suitors for his services, if he didn’t know that teams were willing to sacrifice a lot of money and draft capital for the former New Orleans Saints’ coaching great.
Derek Carr Landing With The Miami Dolphins Makes Too Much Sense

Now that the Las Vegas Raiders have made their intentions to move on from Derek Carr clear, rumors are flying as to where he will end up next. However, amidst all the speculation, there is one destination that just seems like too perfect a fit: the Miami Dolphins. Carr could find himself parked on South Beach next year for a variety of reasons.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Ja'Marr Chase's Announcement

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase isn't lacking confidence, that's for sure.  During an interview with Geoff Hobson of the team's website, Chase was asked if he thinks he's the best wide receiver in the league. His answer shouldn't surprise you.  “Hell yeah,” Chase said. “I just put up ...
NFL designates five teams for London, Germany games in 2023

The New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will be breaking out their passports in 2023. The NFL announced on Thursday that the five teams were designated for international games next regular season. Three of the games will take place in London, while the other two will be held in Germany. There will be no game in Mexico City next season due to renovations at Estadio Azteca.
Could Bears face Chiefs in Germany next season?

The National Football League announced the five teams that will host home games in Europe during the 2023 season, and while the Chicago Bears were not in that class, they could still potentially need their passports. The league’s announcement included two games that will be played in Germany during the...
Players That Bear Watching: SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice

Over the course of this football season, our focus in these player profiles keyed on likely first round prospects. In owning the first overall selection in the 2023 draft, it’s possible that through trades the Chicago Bears may acquire additional high end picks. Between now and draft day, player evaluations will be fluid as these athletes compete in all-star games, the NFL combine and their prospective pro days.
Examining potential Bears free-agent targets at OL and DL

The Bears kicked off their offseason by hiring Kevin Warren to replace Ted Phillips as president and CEO. With that box checked, the Bears can turn their full attention to football operations and the big offseason that awaits them. With over $100 million in salary cap space, the Bears can play in any end of the pool they wish this offseason.
Buccaneers fire OC Byron Leftwich after playoff exit

Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has been fired after four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leftwich, 43, who also won a Super Bowl as a backup QB with the Pittsburgh Steelers, helped lead Tampa Bay to its second title in franchise history in 2021. Two years later, Leftwich...
