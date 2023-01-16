Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral
It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus. This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
The Ravens are putting the ball in Lamar Jackson’s court after OC Greg Roman's resignation
Each of the last two seasons, Lamar Jackson had his year cut short in December on a play where he held the ball too long, waiting for a receiver to get open. It’s what he’s had to do in an offense so predicated on the run that free-agent wide receivers declined opportunities to play with a top-five quarterback in the NFL.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?
Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Sean Payton reportedly wants ludicrous money from a new team, might not be so desperate for an NFL return
Sean Payton undoubtedly understands he’s probably the hottest current name in the head coaching market. He wouldn’t be drawing out his candidacy, taking his time perusing potential suitors for his services, if he didn’t know that teams were willing to sacrifice a lot of money and draft capital for the former New Orleans Saints’ coaching great.
Detroit Lions land Lamar Jackson in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Honestly, there is no way on God’s green earth that this trade sending Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions would ever happen, but since it is being proposed by Pro Football Focus, we figured we would pass it along for discussion. The Lions seem very satisfied with Jared Goff, and to be honest, I cannot see them being very high on Jackson.
Derek Carr Landing With The Miami Dolphins Makes Too Much Sense
Now that the Las Vegas Raiders have made their intentions to move on from Derek Carr clear, rumors are flying as to where he will end up next. However, amidst all the speculation, there is one destination that just seems like too perfect a fit: the Miami Dolphins. Carr could find himself parked on South Beach next year for a variety of reasons.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Ja'Marr Chase's Announcement
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase isn't lacking confidence, that's for sure. During an interview with Geoff Hobson of the team's website, Chase was asked if he thinks he's the best wide receiver in the league. His answer shouldn't surprise you. “Hell yeah,” Chase said. “I just put up ...
Steelers Announce Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that any offseason staffing changes were currently on hold while head coach Mike Tomlin dealt with a personal issue. One day later, they have an update. A no-update kind of update. The Steelers confirmed that offensive coordinator Matt Canada will ...
NFL designates five teams for London, Germany games in 2023
The New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will be breaking out their passports in 2023. The NFL announced on Thursday that the five teams were designated for international games next regular season. Three of the games will take place in London, while the other two will be held in Germany. There will be no game in Mexico City next season due to renovations at Estadio Azteca.
Former NFL player kills huge mountain lion in Colorado
A former Denver Broncos player is getting a lot of attention on social media after he killed a huge mountain lion — and posted a picture to prove it.
Report: Bucs teammates don't think Tom Brady is coming back to Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing a daunting offseason after a disappointing 2022 campaign, and the biggest question mark will once again be the status of quarterback Tom Brady. The 45-year-old legend is set to become a free agent in March, as his contract with the Bucs expires. He’s expected...
What NFL playoff games are on today? Divisional round schedule for Saturday
It’s time for round two of the NFL playoffs. The final eight teams left standing will compete this weekend for spots in the NFC and AFC championship games. There will be doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday during what many consider to be the best weekend of the football postseason.
Could Bears face Chiefs in Germany next season?
The National Football League announced the five teams that will host home games in Europe during the 2023 season, and while the Chicago Bears were not in that class, they could still potentially need their passports. The league’s announcement included two games that will be played in Germany during the...
Players That Bear Watching: SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice
Over the course of this football season, our focus in these player profiles keyed on likely first round prospects. In owning the first overall selection in the 2023 draft, it’s possible that through trades the Chicago Bears may acquire additional high end picks. Between now and draft day, player evaluations will be fluid as these athletes compete in all-star games, the NFL combine and their prospective pro days.
Examining potential Bears free-agent targets at OL and DL
The Bears kicked off their offseason by hiring Kevin Warren to replace Ted Phillips as president and CEO. With that box checked, the Bears can turn their full attention to football operations and the big offseason that awaits them. With over $100 million in salary cap space, the Bears can play in any end of the pool they wish this offseason.
Buccaneers fire OC Byron Leftwich after playoff exit
Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has been fired after four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leftwich, 43, who also won a Super Bowl as a backup QB with the Pittsburgh Steelers, helped lead Tampa Bay to its second title in franchise history in 2021. Two years later, Leftwich...
