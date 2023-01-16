Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
WLOS.com
Daughter seeks donations for handicapped-accessible van for polio-stricken mother
MORGANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Cost is a major stumbling block for a mountain family trying to buy a handicapped-accessible van with a ramp. Misty Roberts said her mother, Lynn, got polio as a child. It’s now confining her to a wheelchair. That makes it difficult to get in and...
‘There’s no fear of God’: Bus stolen from church in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A church in Burke County is asking for the public’s help after its bus was stolen earlier this week. Surveillance video shows someone stealing a 50-passenger bus from Liberty Baptist Church near Hildebran on Tuesday night. Pastor Gene Gouge told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In North Carolina
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
FOX Carolina
Location announced for new splash pad coming to Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new splash pad coming to the City of Hendersonville will officially grow roots at Patton Park. The splash pad is a joint project between City officials and the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club. “The Hendersonville Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and...
kiss951.com
3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways
Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
George Becker Biddix
George Becker Biddix age 68 of Biddix Farm Road in Spruce Pine went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday January 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Mitchell County he was a son of the late Robert “June Bug” Biddix and Mattie Carpenter Biddix. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Iva Lee Pratt.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Sunday January 22, 2023
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- 211715- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart,. Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst,...
McDowell Co. man collects $71K from scratch-off ticket
A McDowell County man has won a $100,000 scratch-off ticket after only paying 30 dollars.
This Is The Top Buffet In North Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in North Carolina.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Maxi Gouge Buchanan
Maxi Gouge Buchanan, age 88, of Burnsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 at her home. A native of Mitchell County, she was a daughter of the late W.O. and Fearol Woody Gouge. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Warren Buchanan, who passed away in 2017 and sisters-in-law: Grace Ellis (Harold), Nell Young (Joe), Christine Young (Jake), and Emma Lee Sparks (Eli).
‘What in the world?’: 20-mile police chase ends with stolen car on fire in downtown Morganton
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 20-mile police chase that spanned two counties ended with a car catching on fire in Morganton. A man allegedly stole a car and wouldn’t pull over in Lenoir. A chase ensued and the car caught fire in downtown Morganton after being heavily damaged, police said.
993thex.com
Boone Police shoot stolen farm tractor’s tires during pursuit
A deputy with the Boone, North Carolina Police Department was forced to shoot the tire of a stolen farm tractor during a pursuit on Tuesday. A social media post by the department says the suspect, Ronnie Hicks, was no stranger to local police. Hicks reportedly stole a tractor, then drove...
WYFF4.com
Man wanted after robbing Asheville business with knife, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Police Department says that they are searching for a man who robbed a business in Asheville with a knife. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WLOS.com
Neighbor recalls watching rescue workers perform CPR on children pulled from house fire
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Friday morning housefire in Rutherford County took the lives of two children, a 3-year-old boy and his 2-year-old sister. According to the Rutherford County fire marshal, the two children were found alone in the home after the grandfather notified firefighters that they were in the back room.
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged With Firing Into Occupied Property
A shooting incident in Hickory has resulted in a man being arrested. 32-year-old Aron Marqulle Mutz of Hickory was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon by Hickory Police officers. He’s charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Mutz is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $225,000.
abc11.com
$10 lottery ticket leads to nearly $500,000 prize for North Carolina man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- What started off as a $10 lottery ticket ended up being a nearly $500,000 prize for a man from Asheville. A press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery says Stephen Hinson stopped by Sav-Mor on Patton Avenue on Jan. 2 and picked up a Big Bucks Bingo ticket.
860wacb.com
Catawba County Father And Son Arrested By Taylorsville Police
A Catawba County father and his son were arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He has been released from custody under a bond of $3,500. 23-year old Ozzy Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Report 01/13 – 01/18/23
(Press Release from YanceyCounty Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Christy Lynn Garland 44 Of Oak Hill Drive Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/15/2023 And Charged With Felony Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle And Was Issued A $22,000.00 Bond. Jonathan Reese Greene 37 Of Carl Fox...
Comments / 0