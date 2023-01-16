ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell County, NC

FOX Carolina

NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Location announced for new splash pad coming to Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new splash pad coming to the City of Hendersonville will officially grow roots at Patton Park. The splash pad is a joint project between City officials and the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club. “The Hendersonville Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways

Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

George Becker Biddix

George Becker Biddix age 68 of Biddix Farm Road in Spruce Pine went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday January 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Mitchell County he was a son of the late Robert “June Bug” Biddix and Mattie Carpenter Biddix. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Iva Lee Pratt.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Sunday January 22, 2023

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- 211715- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart,. Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Maxi Gouge Buchanan

Maxi Gouge Buchanan, age 88, of Burnsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 at her home. A native of Mitchell County, she was a daughter of the late W.O. and Fearol Woody Gouge. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Warren Buchanan, who passed away in 2017 and sisters-in-law: Grace Ellis (Harold), Nell Young (Joe), Christine Young (Jake), and Emma Lee Sparks (Eli).
BURNSVILLE, NC
993thex.com

Boone Police shoot stolen farm tractor’s tires during pursuit

A deputy with the Boone, North Carolina Police Department was forced to shoot the tire of a stolen farm tractor during a pursuit on Tuesday. A social media post by the department says the suspect, Ronnie Hicks, was no stranger to local police. Hicks reportedly stole a tractor, then drove...
BOONE, NC
WYFF4.com

Man wanted after robbing Asheville business with knife, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Police Department says that they are searching for a man who robbed a business in Asheville with a knife. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
ASHEVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Charged With Firing Into Occupied Property

A shooting incident in Hickory has resulted in a man being arrested. 32-year-old Aron Marqulle Mutz of Hickory was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon by Hickory Police officers. He’s charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Mutz is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $225,000.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Father And Son Arrested By Taylorsville Police

A Catawba County father and his son were arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He has been released from custody under a bond of $3,500. 23-year old Ozzy Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey Sheriff’s Report 01/13 – 01/18/23

(Press Release from YanceyCounty Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Christy Lynn Garland 44 Of Oak Hill Drive Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/15/2023 And Charged With Felony Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle And Was Issued A $22,000.00 Bond. Jonathan Reese Greene 37 Of Carl Fox...
BURNSVILLE, NC

