2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
City Council Passes a Bill That Prohibits The Use of Plastic Utensils For Restaurants And Food Delivery ServicesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
‘I’m not used to asking for help.’ Trumbull doctor needs lifesaving kidney transplant
A longtime Trumbull doctor who spent decades saving people's lives, now needs someone to save his.
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich Schools names Joseph Baynes Special Education Coordinator
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced that Mr. Joseph Baynes has been named special education coordinator, effective immediately. Mr. Baynes had been serving as interim special education coordinator since October. Mr. Baynes will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and supervising special education services, while assisting building administrators in...
hamlethub.com
City of Norwalk Welcomes New Recreation Supervisor!
The City of Norwalk is thrilled to welcome Diane Campbell as our new Recreation Supervisor in the Department of Recreation and Parks. Diane has over 20 years of experience in recreation, including organizing day camps, coaching grades K-12 in multiple sports, mentoring youth, and directing after-school programming for students K-5.
3 Connecticut hospitals named best for maternity care by U.S. News & World Report
The rankings are based on C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates and early elective delivery rates, among other factors.
yonkerstimes.com
The Yonkers Housing Authority Announces New Hire
Danielle Brown Joins Yonkers Housing Authority as Assistant Leased Housing Director . The Yonkers Authority has announced a new hire for its organization. Danielle Brown, pictured above, has been named Assistant Leased Housing Director. Brown joins the YHA with an extensive background managing real estate. She has over 30 years of...
connect-bridgeport.com
ToquiNotes: Former Bridgeport Student, Family Hopes to Make 8-Year-Old's Final Wish Become Reality
Brittany Ours Heckman remembers her time growing up in the Bridgeport area and school system. She recalls fondly being 8 years old and being in Mrs. Pool’s class without a care in the world. “I loved the playground. That was the place to be,” said Heckman. “We also loved...
zip06.com
Dr. Ann Hoefer Says Farewell to Guilford Pediatrics
The shoreline will be losing one of its most beloved pediatricians now that Dr. Ann Hoefer has retired from her practice in Guilford. Since 1994, Ann has been with Guilford Pediatrics, which has served the shoreline community since the 1950s, becoming a cherished institution for parents and children. A Madison...
trumbulltimes.com
West Haven schools closing achievement gap, officials say
WEST HAVEN — For years, education officials have discussed achievement gaps, disparities in educational achievement between students in different racial or socioeconomic categories or with different abilities, ordinarily reflected through high-stakes testing. Pointing to state data, however, city officials say West Haven students are achieving at roughly the same...
DoingItLocal
TRUMBULL NEWS: DISTURBANCE ATTRACTS POLICE ATTENTION AT SHOPPING CENTER
#Trumbull CT–A large police response resulted from numerous 911 calls reporting a disturbance at the local Stop & Shop grocery store on Quality Street late Friday afternoon, but they only found one (1) man who had been knocked unconscious in an altercation between two (2) men. At about 4:30 p.m., Trumbull Police responded to a disturbance at this Quality Street shopping center, for what was originally reported as a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Parents outraged over plan for Bridgeport students to be relocated due to teaching vacancies
Parents say they are outraged with how they say the district is handling the situation, with the lack of communication and planning.
hamlethub.com
This Week in the City: Danbury ALERT is the City of Danbury's new mass notification system powered by the Everbridge platform
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Emergency Management and Emergency Medical Services Director Matthew Cassavechia to remind residents to sign up for the Danbury ALERT communications platform. Danbury ALERT is the City of Danbury's new mass notification system powered by the...
greenwichsentinel.com
Obituary: Shân Brock
Shân Louise Brock passed away peacefully at home with her family on Sunday evening, January 8. She was an incredibly loving mother to her four children: Harriet, Bryony, Freddie and Brontë; a loving wife to her husband, Michael; a fiercely loyal sister to her siblings, Karen and Zoë; a devoted daughter to her parents, Sally and David; and an uplifting and joyous friend to many. She was an undeniably unique shining light walking among us, spreading joy and hope wherever she went – her spirit will forever burn bright.
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: Greenwich Condo Sales Up 29% in 2022 Over 10-Year Average
Last year was a good year for condo and co-op sales in Greenwich. We had 215 sales, which compares to our 10-year, pre-Covid average of 175 sales. Our 2022 condo sales were 23.1% above average. You may see some folks pointing out that condo sales were down 19% over 2021, but 2021 was a record year for condo sales.
Students evaluated for injuries after large tree branch falls on school playground in Ridgefield
The students were sent home Wednesday to be evaluated for injuries following the incident.
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Fryer Fire at Shop Rite
2023-01-20@7:29pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called by employees at Shop Rite at 1975 Black Rock Turnpike for a deep fryer used for cooking chicken caught fire. No word if fowl play is suspected. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
Pepperidge Farm set to exit Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. — Pepperidge Farm is leaving Norwalk, a move announced Wednesday by parent Campbell Soup Co. “We’re reimagining our Camden Headquarters, our home for more than 150 years, and investing $50 million to make a great space even better,” Campbell’s said in a news release. “We are consolidating our Snacks offices in Charlotte, North Carolina and Norwalk, Connecticut. With one headquarters, we’ll accelerate our plan to build a winning team and culture by investing in our campus and our people.”
greenwichsentinel.com
Raphaël’s Bakery: A Family-Run Local Favorite
Greenwich is home to an abundance of coffee shops and bakeries throughout town, each one host to its own specialty and allure. Raphaël’s Bakery off Greenwich Ave is one of the town’s most beloved bakery’s, known for their one of a kind daily fresh baked goods, delicious coffee, and immense hospitality.
NYC Health Department: Bronx had highest number of drug overdoses
The entire country saw an uptick in opioid deaths during COVID-19 and the city was no exception.
5 Men Try To Enter High School In Westchester, Flee After Security Denies Entry: Police
Security measures proved effective when five unknown men were denied entry to a high school in Westchester County, police said. On Friday, Jan. 20, five unidentified men tried to enter Eastchester High School at the school's single point of entry but were prevented from going inside by a secur…
