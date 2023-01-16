Shân Louise Brock passed away peacefully at home with her family on Sunday evening, January 8. She was an incredibly loving mother to her four children: Harriet, Bryony, Freddie and Brontë; a loving wife to her husband, Michael; a fiercely loyal sister to her siblings, Karen and Zoë; a devoted daughter to her parents, Sally and David; and an uplifting and joyous friend to many. She was an undeniably unique shining light walking among us, spreading joy and hope wherever she went – her spirit will forever burn bright.

