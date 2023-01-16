ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichsentinel.com

Greenwich Schools names Joseph Baynes Special Education Coordinator

Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced that Mr. Joseph Baynes has been named special education coordinator, effective immediately. Mr. Baynes had been serving as interim special education coordinator since October. Mr. Baynes will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and supervising special education services, while assisting building administrators in...
GREENWICH, CT
hamlethub.com

City of Norwalk Welcomes New Recreation Supervisor!

The City of Norwalk is thrilled to welcome Diane Campbell as our new Recreation Supervisor in the Department of Recreation and Parks. Diane has over 20 years of experience in recreation, including organizing day camps, coaching grades K-12 in multiple sports, mentoring youth, and directing after-school programming for students K-5.
NORWALK, CT
yonkerstimes.com

The Yonkers Housing Authority Announces New Hire

Danielle Brown Joins Yonkers Housing Authority as Assistant Leased Housing Director . The Yonkers Authority has announced a new hire for its organization. Danielle Brown, pictured above, has been named Assistant Leased Housing Director. Brown joins the YHA with an extensive background managing real estate. She has over 30 years of...
YONKERS, NY
zip06.com

Dr. Ann Hoefer Says Farewell to Guilford Pediatrics

The shoreline will be losing one of its most beloved pediatricians now that Dr. Ann Hoefer has retired from her practice in Guilford. Since 1994, Ann has been with Guilford Pediatrics, which has served the shoreline community since the 1950s, becoming a cherished institution for parents and children. A Madison...
GUILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

West Haven schools closing achievement gap, officials say

WEST HAVEN — For years, education officials have discussed achievement gaps, disparities in educational achievement between students in different racial or socioeconomic categories or with different abilities, ordinarily reflected through high-stakes testing. Pointing to state data, however, city officials say West Haven students are achieving at roughly the same...
WEST HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

TRUMBULL NEWS: DISTURBANCE ATTRACTS POLICE ATTENTION AT SHOPPING CENTER

#Trumbull CT–A large police response resulted from numerous 911 calls reporting a disturbance at the local Stop & Shop grocery store on Quality Street late Friday afternoon, but they only found one (1) man who had been knocked unconscious in an altercation between two (2) men. At about 4:30 p.m., Trumbull Police responded to a disturbance at this Quality Street shopping center, for what was originally reported as a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
TRUMBULL, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Obituary: Shân Brock

Shân Louise Brock passed away peacefully at home with her family on Sunday evening, January 8. She was an incredibly loving mother to her four children: Harriet, Bryony, Freddie and Brontë; a loving wife to her husband, Michael; a fiercely loyal sister to her siblings, Karen and Zoë; a devoted daughter to her parents, Sally and David; and an uplifting and joyous friend to many. She was an undeniably unique shining light walking among us, spreading joy and hope wherever she went – her spirit will forever burn bright.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Column: Greenwich Condo Sales Up 29% in 2022 Over 10-Year Average

Last year was a good year for condo and co-op sales in Greenwich. We had 215 sales, which compares to our 10-year, pre-Covid average of 175 sales. Our 2022 condo sales were 23.1% above average. You may see some folks pointing out that condo sales were down 19% over 2021, but 2021 was a record year for condo sales.
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Fryer Fire at Shop Rite

2023-01-20@7:29pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called by employees at Shop Rite at 1975 Black Rock Turnpike for a deep fryer used for cooking chicken caught fire. No word if fowl play is suspected. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Pepperidge Farm set to exit Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. — Pepperidge Farm is leaving Norwalk, a move announced Wednesday by parent Campbell Soup Co. “We’re reimagining our Camden Headquarters, our home for more than 150 years, and investing $50 million to make a great space even better,” Campbell’s said in a news release. “We are consolidating our Snacks offices in Charlotte, North Carolina and Norwalk, Connecticut. With one headquarters, we’ll accelerate our plan to build a winning team and culture by investing in our campus and our people.”
NORWALK, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Raphaël’s Bakery: A Family-Run Local Favorite

Greenwich is home to an abundance of coffee shops and bakeries throughout town, each one host to its own specialty and allure. Raphaël’s Bakery off Greenwich Ave is one of the town’s most beloved bakery’s, known for their one of a kind daily fresh baked goods, delicious coffee, and immense hospitality.
GREENWICH, CT

