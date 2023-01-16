Read full article on original website
Related
Larned lab supervisor: Blood donations needed before seasonal drop
One blood donation can save up to three lives. Taking the time to donate blood is not only a great way to give back, but someday you or a loved one may need to rely on donated blood. As always, healthcare providers are encouraging donations, especially with January being National...
Vet: Predators coming closer to town in drought
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jon Austin, DVM, with Hutchinson Small Animal Hospital notes that it is important to find a veterinarian you can trust and stick with them for the best care for your pet. "The practice model that my dad had and that I have continued is to build...
KDWPT offering financial assistance to increase wildlife habitat
Area wildlife needs help with its habitat. Area landowners may need help creating some of that habitat. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism (KDWPT) is offering financial assistance to create environments where wild animals can thrive. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner said more habitat would not only help the animals, but also benefits hunters.
Pawnee & Stafford counties receive state funding to improve internet
Governor Laura Kelly announced that $44.5 million will be awarded to nine service providers to extend high-speed internet to 18,468 locations in 15 underserved counties across the state. This is the third and final award phase of the Kansas Capital Project Funds (CPF) Broadband Infrastructure Program. The CPF program provides...
Hoisington takes another step toward demo of vacant apartments
The City of Hoisington received financial assistance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) this month for asbestos mitigation on the abandoned Windgate apartments on north Vine Street. KDHE will provide $75,000 to Hoisington for the asbestos mitigation. Once that task is finished, the city can move forward...
Interstate 70 reopened from Hays to Colorado
--------- The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Hays because of winter weather conditions and vehicle crashes in Colorado. Motorists are reminded to expect an extended closure and postpone westbound travel. Additional closures may be necessary as accommodations and truck parking fill up. For the latest information...
Cop Shop (1/19)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/19) At 9:58 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 995 K Street. At 11:22 a.m. a theft was reported at 573 NW 110 Avenue in Albert. Child in Need of Care. At 11:37 a.m. a child in need of care was reported...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/19)
BOOKED: Chelsea Shanks on two Salina Municipal Court warrants for Probation Violation, total bond set at $676 cash only; and one another Probation Violation warrant with no bond set. RELEASED: Kryson Scott on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Failure to Appear, on two $1,000 OR bonds. RELEASED: Roscoe...
Hoisington trolley transportation increases to $1 per ride
For a long time, Hoisington residents could get anywhere within city limits for 25 cents through the general transportation trolley ride. The trolley is for everyone and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Hoisington Commission on Aging recently decided to increase the fee to $1 per ride. Hoisington...
Initial bids on Barton courthouse HVAC project 'higher than hoped'
An update to the 104-year-old Barton County Courthouse was never going to be a small project. Wednesday morning, commissioners found out just how big the project might be. Bids for installing a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system for the building closed at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The two bids on the project came in somewhat higher than expected.
Not just for hunters, Prairie Breeze Lodge expands off-season stays
ELLIS — Prairie Breeze Lodge of rural Ellis is expanding its offerings under new ownership. The lodge, which is north of Old Highway 40 on 160th, has been a destination for hunters since it opened in 2021. Charlie Carter and his family from South Dakota recently bought the lodge...
Pictures from mobile home fire in Susank
On Jan. 3, the Barton County Fire District #2 station in Hoisington was called to a reported structure fire in Susank. Upon arrival, crews found a mobile home engulfed in flames. The occupant and animals escaped with no injuries. There was no gas provided to the residence. After investigating, the...
Brit Spaugh Zoo makes improvements to rapture rehab enclosures
The stress of injury is already enough for wild raptors. Now they will have a new place to rest and recuperate. Earlier this week, the Brit Spaugh Zoo in Great Bend announced a new raptor rehabilitation enclosure was complete. Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick said the Great Bend Zoological Society purchased a building for Sturdi-Bilt, and Richard Bodine from the park department and zoo staff turned it into five new enclosures.
🎧City Edition: Interim City Administrator Logan Burns
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Interim City Administrator Logan Burns that aired Jan. 18, 2023. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
🎙Cheyenne Bottoms show: Manager Jason Wagner
Hear this month's Cheyenne Bottoms show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner that aired Jan. 18, 2023. The Cheyenne Bottoms Show airs the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
30-year-old convicted of murder found dead in Kan. prison cell
HUTCHINSON, KAN. – Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) inmate Juan Caballeros-Yescas died Wednesday. He was found unresponsive in his cell, according to a statement from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. Caballeros-Yescas was pronounced deceased by medical staff. The...
Before & After: Great Bend downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Crews moving through Great Bend for automated water meters
Zenner USA crews will return to Great Bend next week to continue the installation of automated meter reading for the city’s water meters. The $2.46 million project requires all the water meters to be installed with an antenna for the Automated Meter Infrastructure (AMI). Interim City Administrator Logan Burns...
Roy's Hickory Pit BBQ is a family tribute in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Roy's Hickory Pit BBQ in Hutchinson is more than a local hotspot with a name that people can just smell when they hear it. It is a service with community in the hearts of the family that run it, and a tribute rooted in love. The...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0