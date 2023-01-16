An update to the 104-year-old Barton County Courthouse was never going to be a small project. Wednesday morning, commissioners found out just how big the project might be. Bids for installing a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system for the building closed at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The two bids on the project came in somewhat higher than expected.

