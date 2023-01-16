Coldwater girls bowling take 2nd at Portage Northern Invite, boys finish 5th

COLDWATER, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal Bowling program finished off a very successful weekend of bowling that began all the way back on Friday with competition at both the Bronson Viking Invite and the Portage Northern Huskies Invite.

In the Bronson Invite Coldwater had two top five finishes, as the Cardinal girls finished in fourth place overall while the boys finished in fifth place.

On Sunday the Cardinals traveled to Continental Lanes in Kalamazoo to compete in the Portage Northern Huskie Invitational.

In the girls portion of the tournament the Lady Cardinals battled all the way to the tournament finals before falling to Portland, earning a very respectable runner-up finish.

To qualify for match play Coldwater rolled three regular games of 595, 680. and 683 for a total of 1959, followed by six baker games of 111, 129, 189, 150, 178 and 134 to qualify for fourth place out of 14 teams.

Coldwater advanced to bracket play to face off with Otsego in round one, a matchup the Cardinals would win in two games, going on to round two to face Sturgis. There Sturgis took game one 165-137 only to see Coldwater bounce back and tie things up in game two, with a 169-169 score. The Cardinals went on to win a 5 frame roll off tiebreaker to take game two, followed by a win in game three 170-142 to advance on to the championship to face Portland. Portland took game one 138-125, with Coldwater knotting things up with a win in game two 148-136. The tournament championship came down to the third and final game which saw Portland squeak out the win, winning 133-125, giving the Cardinals runner-up honors.

In the singles portion of the tournament Coldwater had one girl qualify for the top 10 as Lily Cook placed ninth out of 71 girls thanks to a three games series of 475.

In the boys portion of the tournament the Cardinals rolled well, throwing qualifying games of 825, 851, and 865, followed by baker games of 140, 144, 200, 146, 159 and 154 for a total of 3488, good enough to qualify for match play in fourth place.

Coldwater faced off with a very good Sturgis team in round one of match play and fell to the Trojans in a three game shoot out, earning fifth place overall in the tournament.

In single action Kameron Corwin rolled a solid 577 series to finish in seventh place while Vinnie Beekman rolled a 567 to finish in ninth place.