Connecticut State

trumbulltimes.com

East Haven economic development director resigns, town attorney says

EAST HAVEN — Jamie Cuticello, the town's director of economic development and director of administration and management, has resigned from his positions, Town Attorney Michael Luzzi said Friday morning. Luzzi didn't specify why or when Cuticello submitted his resignation to the town. On Thursday, East Haven Town Councilwoman Samantha...
EAST HAVEN, CT
tunxis.edu

CT State Swears In First Chief of Police

Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College. The event included students, faculty and staff from Connecticut State Community College’s (CT State) 12 community colleges, Chute’s family, and police and municipal leaders...
FARMINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Wethersfield's First Black Town Council Member Resigns For Deployment

Tuesday night, Wethersfield Town Councilman Ryan Biggs shared with his colleagues and constituents that he’s stepping away from his role serving his community on the council, in furtherance of his service to our country. He’s being deployed abroad as part of his service in the U.S. Navy Reserve, where...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Hamden Police respond to high speed shooting stretching into New Haven

(WFSB) - Shots broke out across Hamden and New Haven on Friday. Hamden police had Mather Street closed for several hours Friday afternoon after a high speed shooting. New Haven police said around 12:30 p.m. officers were alerted to a local hospital for a 20-year-old man who had been shot.
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Sergeant Applies for Accelerated Rehabilitation

A Connecticut State Police sergeant arrested for getting in a crash and leaving the scene has applied for a diversion program for first-time offenders. The incident from last July involving Sergeant Catherine Koeppel took place in Brookfield when she was off duty, but still in her state police vehicle, a Dodge Charger.
BROOKFIELD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut man files lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection

(WTNH) – A Connecticut man has filed a federal lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection. On January 14, David Nastri of Cheshire filed a federal lawsuit against Katie Dykes, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Nastri is challenging the constitutionality of Connecticut’s state regulation that bans carrying […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

CT issues finding of ‘immediate jeopardy’ at Athena nursing home

The state Department of Public Health issued an “immediate jeopardy” order to a Newtown nursing home owned by Athena Health Care Systems, indicating that the state found conditions at the facility that could cause serious harm or death. Department spokesman Christopher Boyle confirmed that the immediate jeopardy order...
NEWTOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford murder suspect has died

A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Some CT high school referees went months without payment despite complaints

As the school year reaches its midpoint, frustration has been mounting for some high school officials and referees who have yet to be paid for games dating back to September. Officials who have worked high school football, soccer, and volleyball games at the state’s technical schools have seen significant delays in payment for their services, or, as of early this week, have not been paid at all dating as far back as opening week for all levels - varsity, junior varsity and freshmen.
CONNECTICUT STATE

