Read full article on original website
Related
trumbulltimes.com
East Haven economic development director resigns, town attorney says
EAST HAVEN — Jamie Cuticello, the town's director of economic development and director of administration and management, has resigned from his positions, Town Attorney Michael Luzzi said Friday morning. Luzzi didn't specify why or when Cuticello submitted his resignation to the town. On Thursday, East Haven Town Councilwoman Samantha...
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Investigates Errors Going Back Decades in the Creation of Black Rock Harbor Historic District
The mayor of Bridgeport said errors were made when the city’s Black Rock Harbor Historic District was created decades ago and the city is working to correct it. Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim said that it has come to the city’s attention that errors were made in 1978 when the district was created.
tunxis.edu
CT State Swears In First Chief of Police
Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College. The event included students, faculty and staff from Connecticut State Community College’s (CT State) 12 community colleges, Chute’s family, and police and municipal leaders...
Auditors vow to descend on CT if law passed putting rules on First Amendment
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — It was shortly before Christmas when a team calling themselves First Amendment auditors entered the Ridgefield Town Hall with cameras and started interacting with government officials. “Can you please shut that off?” said town employee Patricia Pacheco. “No, that's silly,” said Josh Abrams. “What do you...
Who were the donors to Lamont’s inaugural ball? Here’s a look
Many of the donations came from companies and groups that are regulated by Connecticut or do business with the state.
NBC Connecticut
Wethersfield's First Black Town Council Member Resigns For Deployment
Tuesday night, Wethersfield Town Councilman Ryan Biggs shared with his colleagues and constituents that he’s stepping away from his role serving his community on the council, in furtherance of his service to our country. He’s being deployed abroad as part of his service in the U.S. Navy Reserve, where...
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
Eyewitness News
Hamden Police respond to high speed shooting stretching into New Haven
(WFSB) - Shots broke out across Hamden and New Haven on Friday. Hamden police had Mather Street closed for several hours Friday afternoon after a high speed shooting. New Haven police said around 12:30 p.m. officers were alerted to a local hospital for a 20-year-old man who had been shot.
NBC Connecticut
State Police Sergeant Applies for Accelerated Rehabilitation
A Connecticut State Police sergeant arrested for getting in a crash and leaving the scene has applied for a diversion program for first-time offenders. The incident from last July involving Sergeant Catherine Koeppel took place in Brookfield when she was off duty, but still in her state police vehicle, a Dodge Charger.
Connecticut man files lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection
(WTNH) – A Connecticut man has filed a federal lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection. On January 14, David Nastri of Cheshire filed a federal lawsuit against Katie Dykes, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Nastri is challenging the constitutionality of Connecticut’s state regulation that bans carrying […]
North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police investigation closes street in Hamden
New Haven police officers helped save a man who was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge, the department said. Police investigating shots fired in Hamden and New Haven.
Journal Inquirer
CT issues finding of ‘immediate jeopardy’ at Athena nursing home
The state Department of Public Health issued an “immediate jeopardy” order to a Newtown nursing home owned by Athena Health Care Systems, indicating that the state found conditions at the facility that could cause serious harm or death. Department spokesman Christopher Boyle confirmed that the immediate jeopardy order...
Connecticut group pushes for earned income tax credit for those in poverty
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The statewide coalition Recovery for All called on the Connecticut legislature Thursday to adopt the Equity Agenda, which includes a permanent, earned income tax credit for those in poverty. The group is made up of community activists and lawmakers. During a press conference Thursday, the coalition asked Gov. Ned Lamont to […]
East Hartford woman dies after hitting guardrail on Rt. 2 in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from East Hartford died Saturday morning after hitting a guardrail on Route 2 in Glastonbury. According to state police, the woman lost control of her car while traveling on Route 2 westbound, east of exit 8, around 1:17 a.m. For an unknown reason, she traveled to the left, drove […]
East Hartford murder suspect has died
A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
Republicans unveil plan to lower rising electric bills
The proposal, called “A Better Way to Energy Affordability,” also outlines longer-term cost-cutting ideas, including changes to how utilities procure electricity.
Hartford residents meet with feds to explain impact chronic flooding and sewage backups have on their lives
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford residents said they feel ignored by city and state officials when it comes to flooding and sewage backup issues. On Tuesday, they had the ear of the federal government. Officials from the Environmental Protection Agency met with residents to discuss their concerns which mainly center...
wiltonbulletin.com
Some CT high school referees went months without payment despite complaints
As the school year reaches its midpoint, frustration has been mounting for some high school officials and referees who have yet to be paid for games dating back to September. Officials who have worked high school football, soccer, and volleyball games at the state’s technical schools have seen significant delays in payment for their services, or, as of early this week, have not been paid at all dating as far back as opening week for all levels - varsity, junior varsity and freshmen.
Parents outraged over plan for Bridgeport students to be relocated due to teaching vacancies
Parents say they are outraged with how they say the district is handling the situation, with the lack of communication and planning.
Comments / 1