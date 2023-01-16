As the school year reaches its midpoint, frustration has been mounting for some high school officials and referees who have yet to be paid for games dating back to September. Officials who have worked high school football, soccer, and volleyball games at the state’s technical schools have seen significant delays in payment for their services, or, as of early this week, have not been paid at all dating as far back as opening week for all levels - varsity, junior varsity and freshmen.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO