From the Darkroom: Before Plaster, there was Briggs Stadium

By Springfield-Greene County Library District
Springfield News-Leader
 5 days ago
Built by the Works Progress Administration in 1941 on the campus of what was then Southwest Missouri State Teachers College, Briggs Stadium was named in honor of legendary coach Arthur Briggs.

Seen from the air on October 7, 1989, it was home to the Southwest Missouri State University Bears. It was renovated in 1991 with a donation from Robert W. Plaster and renamed Plaster Sports Complex.

This image is part of a much larger collection of historically rich photographs from the News-Leader’s photo archive. Each week, the Springfield-Greene County Library will tap into this vast collection and present an interesting image “from the darkroom" and share its history. This image is presented in partnership between the Springfield-Greene County Library District and the Springfield News-Leader.

