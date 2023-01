Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. John Bazemore - staff, AP

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Cowboys (-2.5, -110) at Bucs: Yes, there's the Tom Brady factor. But Bucs were 4-12-1 ATS.

2. Cowboys at Bucs (Over 45.5 points, -110): Tampa Bay's Over went 4-1 to close.

3. CeeDee Lamb (anytime TD, +145): Cowboys WR has three TDs in last three games, nine overall.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 53-40-2)