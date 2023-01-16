ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Jacksonville woman dies in Interstate 95 car crash in Chatham County

By Adam Van Brimmer and Nancy Guan, Savannah Morning News
 5 days ago

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story stated that the driver was traveling on the southbound lane. That has been corrected to the northbound lane.

A motorist died Monday morning in a crash along Interstate 95 in southern Chatham County.

At 9:15 a.m. Georgia State Patrol Troopers from Post 42 Rincon responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 north at the Little Neck Road overpass, according to a GSP spokesperson. A silver Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north on the I-95 and left the roadway, striking the cement bridge support.

The driver, identified as Twanna Baines, 45, from Jacksonville, Florida, was pronounced dead on the scene. Chatham Fire extricated four passengers, including three children, from the car. All were transported to Memorial University Medical Center in critical condition.

The identities of the passengers have not been released.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Jacksonville woman dies in Interstate 95 car crash in Chatham County

