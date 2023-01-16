Here’s how to watch Kansas vs. Kansas State men’s basketball in Big 12 Conference matchup

It's Kansas vs. Kansas State in a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game Tuesday in Manhattan.

The No. 2 Jayhawks (16-1, 5-0 in Big 12) come into the game off a win at home against then-No. 14 Iowa State. The No. 15 Wildcats (15-2, 4-1, in Big 12) come into the game off a loss on the road against then-No. 17 TCU.

Last season, Kansas beat Kansas State in both games the two played during the regular season.

Kansas is looking to stay undefeated in Big 12 play this season. Kansas State is looking to exact some revenge after nearly winning a battle between the two sides in Manhattan last season. And there are different ways one can follow along.

How to watch Kansas vs. Kansas State basketball

When: 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for Kansas vs. Kansas State?

Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla and Kris Budden will be on the call.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

