New Jersey was a free state. Absolutely no reparations should be given. The only people that should get financial help is our great veterans who sacrificed for our freedoms we have.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
my family didn't come here till 1910. they came Italy and lived in the slums of Harlem. They worked countless hours and were discriminated against and were given the worst jobs. many Italian men died while building the Brooklyn Bridge because they purposely were given the most dangerous jobs. I don't owe anyone anything. OH, and they all proudly served in the military.
Well I am Irish and polish in. My ancestors, were slaves in this country on 58 till I get reparations to just asking for myself.
Related
Stomping Grounds: Monmouth election machines, George Santos, Sadaf Jaffer and N.J. political exports
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
8 of the 10 Worst Small Towns in NJ are in South Jersey, List Says (and It’s Not Nice)
Action! The Most Filmed Location in New Jersey May Surprise You
Could this new plan save NJ drivers from a congestion pricing nightmare?
Homeowners, Renters to Receive Up To $1,500 in New Jersey
New Jersey's state colleges and universities could soon be required to release public financial reports
New Jersey AG files emergent application for recount and recheck of four towns in county impacted by voting system error
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?
NJ looks to mandate practice hours for young drivers
Our Online Searches Reveal What Could Be The Top Phobia In New Jersey
Bill Allowing Couples In New Jersey To Obtain A Marriage License Virtually Passes Committee
Something seems to be happening to NJ roads faster than usual: Have you also noticed? (Opinion)
3 Chilling Scams That Are Happening Right Here in New Jersey
Senator Oroho: New Jerseyans can’t afford more of Gov. Murphy’s expensive green energy extremism
New Jersey witness reports cone-shaped object rotating overhead
New Jersey Extends Deadline For ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program
“JEET?” These 10 Cringey NJ Pronunciations Sound Like Nails on a Chalkboard
George Santos accused of scamming disabled NJ veteran
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 64