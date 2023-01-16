ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Comments / 64

Patriot 1st
5d ago

New Jersey was a free state. Absolutely no reparations should be given. The only people that should get financial help is our great veterans who sacrificed for our freedoms we have.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
53
Rita Greene
5d ago

my family didn't come here till 1910. they came Italy and lived in the slums of Harlem. They worked countless hours and were discriminated against and were given the worst jobs. many Italian men died while building the Brooklyn Bridge because they purposely were given the most dangerous jobs. I don't owe anyone anything. OH, and they all proudly served in the military.

Reply(2)
23
thedogbone
5d ago

Well I am Irish and polish in. My ancestors, were slaves in this country on 58 till I get reparations to just asking for myself.

Reply
25
Related
New Jersey Globe

Stomping Grounds: Monmouth election machines, George Santos, Sadaf Jaffer and N.J. political exports

New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high level decisions are made. They will get together every week with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America

When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
southarkansassun.com

Homeowners, Renters to Receive Up To $1,500 in New Jersey

Homeowners and renters will be receiving up to $1,500 rebates in New Jersey. These rebates are under the state’s Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Program. Homeowners and renters from the state of New Jersey can look forward to receiving up to $1,500 in rebates. These...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NJ looks to mandate practice hours for young drivers

🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

3 Chilling Scams That Are Happening Right Here in New Jersey

This article is a 3 part report on "scams" that I have encountered or I have been informed about and all three situations are happening here in New Jersey. I want to bring these to your attention so you don't end up becoming a victim. I also want to share these so you can let folks in your life that may be more prone to falling for scams be informed so they don't let themselves be taken advantage of.
NEW JERSEY STATE
southarkansassun.com

New Jersey Extends Deadline For ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program

The state of New Jersey extends the deadline to apply for the ANCHOR Property Tax Relief program. Governor Murphy has announced that applications will be open until February 28. On January 10, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced that the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR)...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy