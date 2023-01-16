ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Shops At Oak Brook | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

To the west of Chicago and very close to the Oakbrook Center is another smaller but still good option to go shopping, Shops at Oak Brook. It has few stores, but they are some of the best to buy cheap in Chicago like TJMaxx and Nordstrom Rack. There is also the Nike outlet store, a great option if you want to buy discount sports shoes and clothing and don't want to go to one of the Chicago outlets.
CHICAGO, IL
Aldi eyes growth in Chicago area with new store opening next week

Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi will open a new store in the Chicago area next Thursday, with more store expansion already underway in the Windy City. Aldi will open its newest store on the northwest side of Chicago in North Riverside, Illinois, at 7517 W. Cermak Rd., which will replace the store located at 2000 Harlem Ave., as that store is set to officially close on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Regal Cinemas closing 2 Chicago area theaters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters, including two in the Chicago area.Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago.As part of the new round of closures, Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month.Regal shuttered 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 Regal Theaters will stay open.  
CHICAGO, IL
Gurnee Mills | Luxury Shopping mall in Gurnee, Illinois

Long before the Fashion Outlets of Chicago expansion came near O'Hare Airport was Gurnee Mills. It's 45 miles north of Chicago and offers something for everyone, at low prices. For kids, attractions include the Reptile Zoo, Rainforest Cafe, Disney Store, Rink Side Sports, and the cineplex. And, of course, there are over 200 discount stores for adults. There are also a number of fast casual and sit-down restaurants. Gurnee Mills Outlet Mall is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Chicagoland.
GURNEE, IL
Party City Files For Bankruptcy–What It Means For Illinois Stores

Wasn't it just a few days back that we were learning about Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Illinois stores (and nationwide, too) after coming off a terrible year in 2022?. I guess we're going to go with that old adage "misery loves company" today, since Party City announced yesterday that they've filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending.
ILLINOIS STATE
These 22 Bars Are The Friendliest in Northern Illinois

Tavern, lounge, and tap, if the bar you're hanging out at has one of those words in the name, chances are it's the friendly kind of place where everyone might know your name. It's where you go when taking your date to meet your friends, it's where you go when she breaks up with you. It's your joint for celebrating a child's birth and a fallen comrade's life. It's where you want to be to feel a sense of community—a comfortable place to be yourself and enjoy life, a good meal, and some delicious drinks.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items

Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
ILLINOIS STATE
Cawley Chicago executes sale in Tinley Park as an industrial reuse asset

Cawley Chicago announces the recent sale of a 49,418-square-foot building at 18410 Crossing Drive in Tinley Park, Illinois. Principal Rawly Lantz, SIOR, and Senior Associate Justin Harris spearheaded a team in the innovative and visionary sale of this office to an industrial reuse facility. Cawley represented the private investor in the transaction. The buyer was a multi-national laboratory group, represented by a team at CBRE led by Ted Gates.
TINLEY PARK, IL
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations

For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
ILLINOIS STATE
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL

CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants

There’s room for both old-school red-sauce joints and new-school Italian fare in Chicago. Options abound — and among them, just a few standouts that are worth a visit. Each spot offers a unique experience, whether you’re after an intimate date night, a buzzy dinner or a relaxed family meal. Below, our short list of the best Italian spots in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

