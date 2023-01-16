Read full article on original website
Unico Adds to Its Contractor Support Team
Unico Inc., maker of small-duct central heating and air conditioning systems, announced major new hires to its contractor support teams with Matt Gordon assuming the duties as the manufacturer’s national trainer and David Snyder named as a technical support specialist. “We’re very excited to bring Dave and Matt on...
Mosaic Collection Celebrates Company’s Decades in Business
New Ravenna is pleased to present the Heritage collection, in celebration of the company’s 30th anniversary. The 14 mosaic designs in the collection are handcrafted in Virginia from stone, jewel glass, and Glazed Basalto with accents of brass and metallic glaze. Heritage was inspired by New Ravenna’s three decades of artisan innovation, which have created an American legacy in the art of mosaic design. The essential design ethos from each decade was reinterpreted to create a collection that honors ancient mosaic techniques, while celebrating innovation in materials, and imaginative design. History, Texture, and Color comprise the categories, which reflect each decade.
Atrius Releases Its State of Corporate Sustainability Report
Atrius, part of Acuity Brands Inc., has released its first State of Corporate Sustainability Report, an analysis of how organizations create, enact, and communicate sustainability goals. This year’s report, a survey of sustainability and energy leaders across a dozen industries, reveals that sustainability and technology have intersected to create a new megatrend – an effort to minimize the impacts of climate change while maximizing the impacts of technology.
Spacekit Partners with Armstrong World Industries
Spacekit, the home of the innovative, no-tools-required snap-and-go art and acoustic art system, is proud to announce its partnership with Armstrong World Industries Inc. on Armstrong’s direct-to-consumer, digital sales platform, KanopibyArmstrong.com. The Spacekit products broaden Armstrong’s assortment of high design, customizable solutions with acoustic benefits for office, retail, dining, hospitality and other commercial settings.
Find the Proper Daylighting Technology with the Architectural Solutions Team
Kingspan Light + Air, a division of Kingspan Group PLC, and a global leader in daylighting, ventilation and smoke management solutions for the sustainable built environment, has added the Architectural Solutions Team, a new group of full-service project consultants dedicated to helping architects and specifiers find the right daylighting technology and integrated design solutions for their next project.
