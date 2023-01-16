ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, NJ

Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America

When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Great burger chain is opening its second NJ location

There’s been quite a number of hamburger restaurants opening additional New Jersey locations from Burger 25 to Habit Burger. Add another to the list as BurgerFi is opening its second Garden State store, this one in the new terminal at Newark Liberty Airport. BurgerFi’s first location opened in Cherry Hill back in Sep.
NEW JERSEY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It) The State of New Jersey has bountiful forested lands. There are at least 11 forests in the state, all taking up a total land area of about 430,928 acres. That’s about 7.7% of the total land area of the state. Of these, the largest and most popular forest in New Jersey is the Wharton State Forest.
NEW JERSEY STATE
southarkansassun.com

Homeowners, Renters to Receive Up To $1,500 in New Jersey

Homeowners and renters will be receiving up to $1,500 rebates in New Jersey. These rebates are under the state’s Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Program. Homeowners and renters from the state of New Jersey can look forward to receiving up to $1,500 in rebates. These...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Northfield NJ
