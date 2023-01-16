TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mana De Topeka rolled out the welcome wagon for new faces to the Topeka community. “We have several Latina leaderships that are new to this community. We wanted to introduce them tonight, welcome them into the fold and learn more about them but also recognize their contributions to this community and the new opportunities that we’re going to see moving forward,” says Michelle Stubblefield, Senior Vice President of Strategy at The Greater Topeka Partnership.

