Mana De Topeka welcomes new Latino leaders to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mana De Topeka rolled out the welcome wagon for new faces to the Topeka community. “We have several Latina leaderships that are new to this community. We wanted to introduce them tonight, welcome them into the fold and learn more about them but also recognize their contributions to this community and the new opportunities that we’re going to see moving forward,” says Michelle Stubblefield, Senior Vice President of Strategy at The Greater Topeka Partnership.
Topeka prepares for Point in Time Homeless Count
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is getting ready to get a look at its residents who are homeless. The annual Point in Time Homeless Count is 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25. Staff members from the city and several local organizations will join volunteers to get a count of how many homeless people live in Topeka. The numbers determine how much federal funding the city receives to assist with services for the homeless.
First Hispanic Kansan from Topeka confirmed to the state Court of Appeals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first Hispanic Kansan has been confirmed to the Kansas Court of Appeals. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering, of Topeka, to join the Kansas Court of Appeals, and the Kansas Senate has unanimously confirmed her appointment on Thursday, January 19. According to Kelly, Pickering is the first Hispanic Kansan appointed to the court.
Stormont Vail Health held their Walk With a Doc event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health held their monthly “Walk with a Doc” event this weekend. In efforts to promote and encourage the community to take a step toward healthy habits, Stormont Vail Health holds a “Walk with a Doc” event every third Saturday of the month from 9 to 9:30 a.m. The walk is usually held outside of Lee Arena, but because of weather conditions, it was moved indoors. Dr. Casey Whales said this event lets him connect further with the community he serves.
Flint Hills Humane Society ends partnership with Lyon Co.
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Humane Society of Flint Hills will not renew its partnership with Lyon County. Lyon County posted the news to its Facebook page Thursday, stating the shelter informed they would not renew their contract for animal quarantine services. The contract is set to end January 27.
New St. Francis CEO talks health care in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six months into the job, Scott Campbell is settling into his role as CEO of University of Kansas Health System - St. Francis Campus in Topeka. Campbell visited Eye on NE Kansas to share his thoughts on the direction for our local health care. He said he is pleased with the partnerships that help St. Francis provide great care for the community.
Business works to Warm Up Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can help ‘warm up Topeka’ by dropping donations by a store at Fairlawn Plaza. Karen Taylor with Yak ‘n Yarn visited Eye on NE Kansas to detail her store’s Warm Up Topeka drive. She’s collecting donations of new and gently-worn sweaters through Jan. 30. People can drop them off in a donation box outside her store inside Fairlawn Plaza, SW 21st & Belle.
Good Morning Manhattan welcomes its return to in-person
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Good Morning Manhattan returned to an in-person event for the first time since before the pandemic. The program brings leaders from around the region together to catch up on the latest in the business community. While enjoying breakfast, the mayor of Manhattan, Mark Hatesohl, and Chair of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Mark Knackendoffel, gave speeches to the members.
City discusses possible rental registration program
The City of Emporia discussed the possibility of a rental property registration at its meeting Wednesday afternoon. Director of Building and Neighborhood Development Kory Krause and Housing Specialist Jeff Lynch presented commissioners with a proposal for the rental registration program, on behalf of the Community Housing Board.
Emporia group that grew from Memorial Day celebration awarded for service
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group in Emporia that grew from a small Memorial Day celebration held in 1998 has been awarded for its continued service to the community. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that Eastside Community Group will be honored with the Community Impact Award at its 125th Annual Meeting.
As Stormont association disbands, $25K donation made to further education
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Stormont Vail School of Nursing Alumni Association disbands with a few members left to reach retirement, the organization made a $25,000 donation to help further nursing education. Stormont Vail Health says that alumni of its School of Nursing made a generous donation on Wednesday...
K-State announces local, out-of-state startups accepted to Accelerator program
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has announced the 10 local and out-of-state startups accepted to the 2023 cohort of its Accelerator program. Kansas State University announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, that its College of Business Administration has chosen 10 high-potential startups to participate in the Center for Entrepreneurship Accelerator program. The program is meant for early-stage companies and will provide the foundation to turn a concept into a successful venture.
Lyon Co. searches new provider as Humane Society ends contract
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a new place to house animals in need of quarantine. The announcement was made via Facebook by Lyon County on Thursday night that after January 27th, the Humane Society of the Flint Hills would no longer be accepting quarantine animals. Stephanie Achille, executive director of the shelter, said she wasn’t pleased with the disagreement.
Sweet senior Sophia invites you to Helping Hands open house
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sophia is a seven-year-old pit bull mix waiting for a fur-ever home at Helping Hands Humane Society. She joined the shelter’s Emi Griess on Friday’s Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their upcoming special event. HHHS will mark 10 years in its new...
3 officers file gender discrimination lawsuit against Topeka Police, Chief Wheeles
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three high-ranking officers are suing the Topeka Police Dept. and its leader, alleging gender discrimination. Captains Colleen Stuart and Jana Harden and Lt. Jennifer Cross filed a civil lawsuit Jan. 18 in U.S. District Court. They claim they were passed over for promotions to deputy chief...
Stormont Vail nurse honored with second DAISY Award
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One nurse at Stormont Vail Health has been honored a second time for her care and compassion while working with patients. Stormont Vail Health announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, that Nurse Jennifer Leonard was nominated by four patients for the DAISY Award - and won. The...
Topeka Arab Shriners donate 1500 tickets to KS National Guard for upcoming circus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Arab Shrine showed their support of the Kansas National Guard Wednesday morning by donating 1500 tickets to the upcoming Shrine circus. The presentation took place at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard at Forbes Field. 100% of the circus proceeds will go towards...
Friends of the TSCP Library holds book sale through weekend
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Books and other media are on sale in Topeka through this weekend. The Friends of the Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library are holding its first Book Sale of the year. The group uses the money raised to support the library and its programs. The sale started Friday...
Prairie Band Casino celebrates 25th anniversary
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas casino celebrated its 25th anniversary Friday. A week of celebration at Prairie Band Casino & Resort culminated in a reception today marking the occasion. The casino also recognized 18 employees who have been with the Prairie Band since the start. Prairie Band says continued...
State orders issued against two local shippers
A Neosho Rapids company is under a state order to shut down for not paying fines, while an Emporia trucking company faces a fine for not conducting annual inspections of its vehicles. The Kansas Corporation Commission ordered Mark Dill Harvesting, 1488 Road X, to suspend commercial operations Tuesday.
