Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Related
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows
Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Philadelphia Watergate? Giants Have Hotel Issue Before Eagles Game
Philadelphia sports fans are known to be a passionate bunch, and for that reason many are questioning whether Eagles supporters could be behind some misfortune experienced by the New York Giants on Saturday. Despite it being a relatively common and short commute for the Giants, New York opted to stay...
Bengals LT Jonah Williams, RG Alex Cappa, OUT Sunday vs. Bills
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced Friday that starting left tackle Jonah Williams and starting right guard Alex Cappa have been ruled out for Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills – this according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap in...
‘Mattress Mack’ Rooting For Cowboys Upset Vs. 49ers After Seven-Figure Wager
Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack” to the gambling community, is all-in on the Dallas Cowboys to upset the San Francisco 49ers in their NFC Division Round Game on Sunday evening. McIngvale, a furniture store owner in Texas and well-known sports bettor, placed $2 million worth of...
Matthew Judon Makes Recruiting Pitch To This NFL Superstar
Matthew Judon is back on his recruiting game. His target this time: Superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The New England Patriots’ Pro Bowl pass rusher made his pitch to Donald on social media, replying to a Twitter thread about the possibility of the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year finishing his career with a team other than the Los Angeles Rams.
Rob Gronkowski Says He’s Bills Fan, Gives Harsh Review Of Patriots Culture
Don’t expect Rob Gronkowski to be cheering the Patriots on from a luxury suite at Gillette Stadium anytime soon. The longtime New England tight end offered some eye-opening comments during a recent appearance on FanDuel’s “Up & Adams” show. Gronkowski, who grew up near Buffalo, said he again has become a Bills fan and also offered a harsh review of what it’s like to play for Bill Belichick’s Patriots.
Trevor Lawrence, 4 other questionable Jaguars active vs. Chiefs
There was zero concern for the Jacksonville Jaguars that the toe injury that had quarterback Trevor Lawrence listed as questionable would lead to him being inactive Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs. His availability wasn’t made official until 90 minutes before kickoff, though. Lawrence wasn’t on the Jaguars’ list...
Light snow expected throughout Jaguars vs. Chiefs playoff game
When the NBC’s pregame broadcast began for a Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, the snow was already falling. That’s not expected to end any time soon. Light flurries of snow are in the forecast in Kansas City, Mo. until the...
More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta
More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Bills and Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the game comes to fruition.
Tom Brady Rumors: Will QB Return To Bucs For 2023 NFL Season?
Tom Brady has a decision to make regarding his NFL playing career, and some of his teammates believe he’s going to jump ship. The quarterback will be a free agent once the new league year begins after spending the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and having led them to a Super Bowl title in his first campaign.
Giants Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFC Playoff Game Online, On TV
Jalen Hurts and the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles will return to Lincoln Financial Field and host the sixth-seeded New York Giants in an NFC Division Round Game on Saturday night. Philadelphia enters the win-or-go-home clash after earning an opening-round bye in the NFL playoffs. The Giants are fresh off an upset...
Over 50,000 Tickets Sold for Potential Neutral Site AFC Championship Game
According to NFL.com, over 50,000 tickets have been sold for a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium should the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs advance during this weekend’s Divisional Round. The league announced its contingency plan following the cancelation of Week 17’s Monday...
Baltimore Ravens want Lamar Jackson back Next Season
The Baltimore Ravens want Lamar Jackson back next season, Hayes Gardner of The Baltimore Sun reports. This is not a surprise, as franchise quarterbacks are hard to find. The question arose after Lamar missed the last five games of the regular season and the wildcard playoff game due to a knee injury. This was a knee injury that some believe he could’ve played through and maybe would have if he and the team had agreed upon a long-term contract extension before the season started.
NFL Divisional Round Picks: ATS Predictions For All Four Matchups
The good news is that we have reached the NFL’s divisional round, the league’s best on-paper selection of games the entire season. The bad news, though, is that we have just seven games left this season for which we can make picks and bets. It’s hard to argue...
NFL Analyst Thinks This NFC Team Should Contend For Tom Brady
Tom Brady’s days as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel numbered following the team’s playoff exit. But one prominent NFL analyst believes Brady’s time spent in the NFC South is far from over. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks Brady’s next team not only has to be...
Jason Myers has Signed a Contract Extension with the Seattle Seahawks
Jason Myers has signed a new contract with the Seattle Seahawks, the Seahawks’ official website reports. The terms of the new contract have not been announced, but Myers will once again be kicking for the Seahawks next season. Myers led the NFL during the regular season with 143 points this year.
Jimmy Garoppolo won't be Active Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo won’t play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. I don’t know who needed to hear this, but head coach Kyle Shanahan did state Friday that Garoppolo has begun working out on the side during practice and that there is a chance that he could be active for the NFC Championship Game should the 49ers defeat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Out Saturday vs. Jaguars
Mecole Hardman of the Kansas City Chiefs won’t play Sunday, Chiefs.com reports. This will be the 10th straight game that Hardman has missed due to the pelvic injury. Hardman wasn’t able to practice this week, making the decision on whether or not to start him an easy one for head coach Andy Reid. Perhaps Hardman could return next week should the Chiefs advance to the AFC Championship game.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0