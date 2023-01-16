ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals LT Jonah Williams, RG Alex Cappa, OUT Sunday vs. Bills

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced Friday that starting left tackle Jonah Williams and starting right guard Alex Cappa have been ruled out for Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills – this according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap in...
Matthew Judon Makes Recruiting Pitch To This NFL Superstar

Matthew Judon is back on his recruiting game. His target this time: Superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The New England Patriots’ Pro Bowl pass rusher made his pitch to Donald on social media, replying to a Twitter thread about the possibility of the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year finishing his career with a team other than the Los Angeles Rams.
Rob Gronkowski Says He’s Bills Fan, Gives Harsh Review Of Patriots Culture

Don’t expect Rob Gronkowski to be cheering the Patriots on from a luxury suite at Gillette Stadium anytime soon. The longtime New England tight end offered some eye-opening comments during a recent appearance on FanDuel’s “Up & Adams” show. Gronkowski, who grew up near Buffalo, said he again has become a Bills fan and also offered a harsh review of what it’s like to play for Bill Belichick’s Patriots.
Tom Brady Rumors: Will QB Return To Bucs For 2023 NFL Season?

Tom Brady has a decision to make regarding his NFL playing career, and some of his teammates believe he’s going to jump ship. The quarterback will be a free agent once the new league year begins after spending the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and having led them to a Super Bowl title in his first campaign.
Baltimore Ravens want Lamar Jackson back Next Season

The Baltimore Ravens want Lamar Jackson back next season, Hayes Gardner of The Baltimore Sun reports. This is not a surprise, as franchise quarterbacks are hard to find. The question arose after Lamar missed the last five games of the regular season and the wildcard playoff game due to a knee injury. This was a knee injury that some believe he could’ve played through and maybe would have if he and the team had agreed upon a long-term contract extension before the season started.
NFL Divisional Round Picks: ATS Predictions For All Four Matchups

The good news is that we have reached the NFL’s divisional round, the league’s best on-paper selection of games the entire season. The bad news, though, is that we have just seven games left this season for which we can make picks and bets. It’s hard to argue...
NFL Analyst Thinks This NFC Team Should Contend For Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s days as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel numbered following the team’s playoff exit. But one prominent NFL analyst believes Brady’s time spent in the NFC South is far from over. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks Brady’s next team not only has to be...
Jimmy Garoppolo won't be Active Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo won’t play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. I don’t know who needed to hear this, but head coach Kyle Shanahan did state Friday that Garoppolo has begun working out on the side during practice and that there is a chance that he could be active for the NFC Championship Game should the 49ers defeat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Out Saturday vs. Jaguars

Mecole Hardman of the Kansas City Chiefs won’t play Sunday, Chiefs.com reports. This will be the 10th straight game that Hardman has missed due to the pelvic injury. Hardman wasn’t able to practice this week, making the decision on whether or not to start him an easy one for head coach Andy Reid. Perhaps Hardman could return next week should the Chiefs advance to the AFC Championship game.
