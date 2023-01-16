Read full article on original website
Related
marshallradio.net
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Community prepares for an energy transition
Red Wing has been a part of the energy transition conversation for many years. A new Energy Transition Advisory Committee is discussing how to assist communities economically when major power plants close. “We have been a part of the energy debate for as long as I have been here and...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Winter Carnival brings communities together
Last weekend the Red Wing community gathered in Prairie Island to learn and listen. Prairie Island Indian Community hosted a winter carnival event in collaboration with Red Wing organizations as a part of the Honoring Dakota Project. The event welcomed community members from Red Wing, and both communities participated in...
Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
MnDOT, Minneapolis officials clear out another homeless encampment
MINNEAPOLIS -- Another homeless encampment was cleared out Wednesday morning, this one near Currie Park in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis.The clearing was performed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation along with officials with the city.Officials said that the encampment was regarded as a "critical safety concern" following a fatal shooting there last week. The victim in that shooting was 27-year-old Adnan Mohamed Ali. "MnDOT has always maintained that highway right-of-way is not a safe place for human beings to live," MnDOT communications director Jake Loesch said. "As always when responding to the complex and urgent needs of people experiencing homelessness,...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County government center graffitied, one arrested
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that one man was arrested Monday, Jan. 16 after surveillance footage allegedly showed him spray-painting the Olmsted County Government Center. Austin Boe, 40, faces one charge of 3rd-degree damage to property. He was arrested at the Rochester...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Spending at top of council priorities
The Red Wing City Council discussed issues and projects during a seven-hour workshop last week. Some of the issues included the ambulance fund, the parking study, a new wastewater treatment facility and overall main goals and priorities from each council member. Goals and priorities. Each council member brought their own...
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Minnesota
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections
The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro. The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Scott...
The Bad Waitress diner to close after nearly 20 years on Minneapolis' Eat Street
MINNEAPOLIS – After 18 years on Minneapolis' Eat Street, The Bad Waitress is getting ready to serve its last plate of comfort food, dished out with an attitude.Owners Andy and Mary Cohen announced Wednesday the restaurant, located on the corner of Nicollet Avenue and East 26th Street in the Whittier neighborhood, will close after brunch on Sunday, Jan. 29."When we opened The Bad Waitress, we set out to serve our friends and neighbors better food with a fresh approach. We've believed since the start that brunch makes everything better – but this time, it couldn't save the day," the Cohens wrote. "We hope you'll join us for one last lunch date, boozy brunch, mid-morning coffee, or to use your Bad Waitress gift card before we close our doors on Sunday, January 29." The Bad Waitress' second location, off of Central Avenue in northeast Minneapolis, closed its doors in 2020.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
In the schools column: Education legislation moving in capital
Perhaps the “Kids First” signs that popped up across Red Wing months prior to the levy referendum passage will be omens of more good things to come. State lawmakers have put children first in the first weeks of the 2023 session, with education issues among the initial bills introduced in both the House and Senate.
KIMT
Missing woman found safe in southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. – Police say a missing Mankato woman has been found safe in Albert Lea. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21 of Mankato, was reported missing after last being seen January 12 around 11:30 pm in the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Police say she did not contact friends or family.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Caitlyn Lorr, Mankato’s KEYC-TV Meteorologist?
Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr has been MIA on KEYC-TV for the last few days. This left the residents of Mankato, Minnesota to wonder what happened to Caitlyn Lorr and where she is. Fortunately, the meteorologist recently provided an update on her health via social media. Here’s what Caitlyn Lorr said about her absence from KEYC News Now.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Bluff Country Biathlon team competes well at Youth Team Trials
The Bluff Country Biathlon Club participated in the US Youth and Junior World Championship Team Trials held in Anchorage, Alaska, over four days. The three members of the Bluff Country team all placed in the top-15 in their respective age groups. Placing is done by highest finish in any of the three events. Jack Cashman was eighth among the Youth 15-18 age group and Eric Anderson (16) came in 11th. Audrey Lahammer (18) was 13th in her age group for the youth women.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Community offers thoughts on superintendent search
The Red Wing School Board wanted to hear thoughts from people in the community on the search for a new superintendent and what traits that person should have. They should have a lot to consider following a week of “listening sessions” where a district consultant met with different community groups in 16 meetings.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Frontenac event center gets interim permit
During the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners meeting on Jan. 17 the board approved an interim use permit to Villa Maria in Frontenac. Villa Maria was granted an interim use permit for an event center and resort facility. The proposal included remodeling existing structures and constructing additions for lodging, cottages, on-site restaurant and event spaces.
KIMT
Rochester man arrested after 'practicing bomb drill,' considering stealing fire truck
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old man under the influence was arrested early Monday for following an ambulance before exiting his vehicle with what appeared to be a rifle. First responders were en route to the 900 block of 17th St. SE. when a paramedic noticed someone following them. The man, who seemed interested in the fire truck and ambulance, drove away before being found in the Ben Franklin Elementary parking lot.
Appeal to find 'vulnerable' high schooler missing in Minneapolis
Police are appealing to find an 18-year-old woman who has been missing since the early hours of New Year's Day in Minneapolis. Minneapolis PD says Stephanie Denham – who may also use the last name of Smith – was last seen at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, when she left her home on the 3400 block of Penn Avenue North.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Comments / 0