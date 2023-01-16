Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Game Of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke has “avoided” watching ‘House Of The Dragon’
Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke says she has “avoided” watching spin-off House Of The Dragon as it’s “too weird”. The spin-off series is one of many Thrones-related projects in the works at HBO, and shared its first season last year. House Of The Dragon,...
NME
Virtual K-pop girl group MAVE: to debut next week
Metaverse Entertainment, a subsidiary of South Korean mobile game developer Netmarble, has announced a debut date for up-and-coming virtual meta girl group MAVE:. The entertainment company took to social media earlier this month to announce that MAVE: will be releasing their debut single album ‘Pandora’s Box’ on January 25. Their debut record is set to include title track ‘Pandora’ and ‘Wonderland (Idypia)’. With this, MAVE: is the first girl group to debut in 2023.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ game director says TV credit snub is “an argument for unionisation”
The Last Of Us game director Bruce Straley has claimed that not being credited on HBO‘s television adaptation is “an argument for unionisation” in the games industry. Straley’s comments were made in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, which points out that Straley is not credited on HBO’s adaptation of The Last Of Us despite being one of the source material’s leading creators.
NME
‘M3GAN 2’ release date announced after creepy doll’s first outing proclaimed box office success
M3GAN 2 has officially received a release date following the success of M3GAN at the box office. M3GAN, which sees a child-like doll with A.I. go on a rampage, has been widely praised and also become an unexpected box office success. In response, a sequel has now been reported to be in development and tagged with a tentative release date.
NME
‘Breachway’ is a new tactical space strategy game from Hooded Horse
Publisher Hooded Horse has announced a new tactical space strategy game Breachway from Edgeflow Studio – check out the announcement trailer below. Breachway is described as FTL meets Slay The Spire and has been built around four key pillars: Tactical decision making, modular design, believable space combat and cinematic, exciting battles.
NME
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ confirms Deadpool release date in hilariously chaotic trailer
Firaxis has released a chaotically hilarious trailer to announce the release date for Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ first downloadable content (DLC) – check it out below. The Good, The Bad And The Undead is due for release January 26 and will make Deadpool a playable character in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.
NME
Crystal Dynamics to end support for ‘Marvel’s Avengers’
It’s been confirmed that Crystal Dynamics will end its support for Marvel’s Avengers later this year, following a final update in March. Marvel’s Avengers was released in 2020 via Square Enix but “all official support” for the action-adventure brawlers will end on September 30, 2023, with the game also coming off sale on the same date.
Comments / 0