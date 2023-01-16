ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Virtual K-pop girl group MAVE: to debut next week

Metaverse Entertainment, a subsidiary of South Korean mobile game developer Netmarble, has announced a debut date for up-and-coming virtual meta girl group MAVE:. The entertainment company took to social media earlier this month to announce that MAVE: will be releasing their debut single album ‘Pandora’s Box’ on January 25. Their debut record is set to include title track ‘Pandora’ and ‘Wonderland (Idypia)’. With this, MAVE: is the first girl group to debut in 2023.
‘The Last Of Us’ game director says TV credit snub is “an argument for unionisation”

The Last Of Us game director Bruce Straley has claimed that not being credited on HBO‘s television adaptation is “an argument for unionisation” in the games industry. Straley’s comments were made in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, which points out that Straley is not credited on HBO’s adaptation of The Last Of Us despite being one of the source material’s leading creators.
‘Breachway’ is a new tactical space strategy game from Hooded Horse

Publisher Hooded Horse has announced a new tactical space strategy game Breachway from Edgeflow Studio – check out the announcement trailer below. Breachway is described as FTL meets Slay The Spire and has been built around four key pillars: Tactical decision making, modular design, believable space combat and cinematic, exciting battles.
Crystal Dynamics to end support for ‘Marvel’s Avengers’

It’s been confirmed that Crystal Dynamics will end its support for Marvel’s Avengers later this year, following a final update in March. Marvel’s Avengers was released in 2020 via Square Enix but “all official support” for the action-adventure brawlers will end on September 30, 2023, with the game also coming off sale on the same date.

