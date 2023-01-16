Nebraska State Patrol confiscates 6+ pounds of laced cocaine, 50,000 fentanyl pills

Read full article on original website
Trio of goat thefts reported in Magic Valley
Jason Rocha went out to feed the family’s 16 goats Tuesday morning at their house south of Wendell and they were gone. All of them. Upon inspection of the area, he found the fence had been cut. Two weeks ago, five goats were taken, again near Wendell, Gooding County...
York County sheriff fined over Herbster campaign ad appearance
York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty for wearing his uniform while appearing in a 2022 campaign advertisement for gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster. The penalty is part of an agreement reached between the sheriff and the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission in December and...
BREAKING: Judge blocks Illinois' gun ban for more than 860 who sued
(The Center Square) – Enforcement of Illinois’ gun ban has been temporarily suspended for the 860-plus individuals who sued the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the gun and magazine ban into law last week. Tuesday, attorney Thomas DeVore sued in Effingham County state court, arguing the ban is unconstitutional. During an emergency hearing Wednesday, DeVore argued, among other things, that the law violates equal protections by exempting law enforcement officers from the new ban.
Indiana prosecutors honor LaPorte County state lawmaker
Directors of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney's Council recently selected Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, for a 2022 Legislative Excellence Award. The annual award, presented to four Indiana lawmakers, recognizes legislative accomplishments aimed at improving public safety across the Hoosier State. Bohacek was honored for helping win approval of House Enrolled...
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Georgia using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Idaho Attorney General wants FDA to reverse decision on abortion pills
Originally published Jan. 17 on KTVB.COM. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, along with chief legal officers from 21 other states, penned a letter to the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the decision to make abortion pills more accessible. “The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to...
Counties with the most emergency shelters in California
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in California using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Auburn woman dies in crash near Reeltown
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, has claimed the life of an Auburn woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Phebe Foy, 48, was fatally injured when the 2014 Honda Accord she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree.
Walmart expands associate-to-driver program
The expansion of a development program will allow more Walmart workers to advance their careers. Through the associate-to-driver program, Walmart is expanding its private fleet development program launched last year to include associates in stores, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices within a 50-mile radius of a participating transportation office.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Utah history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Utah using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Coalition backs bills to expand voting rights for Nebraskans convicted of felonies
Saying "there should not be a wait to participate," Nebraskans gathered in the Capitol on Friday to support felons getting their voting rights back more quickly. Representatives of the newly formed Voting Rights Restoration Coalition backed two legislative proposals that would expand voting rights for Nebraskans convicted of felonies. The...
Life expectancy in Illinois drops to 76.8 years
(The Center Square) – When it comes to life expectancy, Illinois residents are in the middle of the pack. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found the average lifespan in Illinois is 76.8 years. Illinois residents rank with people in Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and Montana in the mid-range of states for life expectancy.
Snowboarder Caught in Avalanche
A snowboarder was caught in an avalanche in Grand Teton National Park on Monday. Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received an emergency call at about 11:30 a.m. that a snowboarder was injured off the west side of Albright Peak in Grand Teton National Park. The snowboarder was caught in an avalanche...
Libertarian candidate Eddie Wenrich to run against David Argall for state Senate seat
Another candidate is throwing his hat into the ring in the race for a Pennsylvania state Senate seat. Libertarian candidate Eddie Wenrich will be running against state Sen. David Argall for the chance to represent District 29. The district covers Carbon and Schuylkill counties, and parts of Luzerne County. He...
Idaho lawmaker seeks to prohibit state agencies from supporting nongovernment events
BOISE — Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, is hoping to stop state government agencies from supporting any nongovernment events, unless given permission by the governor. The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday morning unanimously voted to introduce the proposed legislation. Monks told the Idaho Press that the recent Boise Pride...
Red Cross opens shelters in storm-damaged Georgia counties
MACON — A new shelter has been opened in Henry County, and crews out in the field conducting damage assessment have surpassed a major milestone — more than a thousand assessments completed and growing, the Red Cross announced. The organization is continuing to act quickly to provide emergency essentials and emotional support for families in need.
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Utah
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Utah using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
To the People of House District 68
Editor’s note: House District 68 now includes the north and east portions of Black Hawk County, the northern part of Buchanan County, and most of Fayette County. Welcome to the first edition of my 2023 From Dome to Home legislative update! Through it, I will try to provide a look at what happened in the Iowa House. Hopefully, it provides you with some insight into the legislative process and a look at my experience serving as your state representative.
Two Cases of New Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea Strain Reported in Massachusetts
FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Two cases of a new strain of gonorrhea reported in Massachusetts were at least partly resistant to several antibiotics, state officials announced Thursday. "The discovery of this strain of gonorrhea is a serious public health concern which DPH [Department of Health], the CDC,...
‘Harrisburg is broken’ says House speaker; asks residents to fix it
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi said Friday that, despite serving as a state representative since 2012, he’s just now learned “Harrisburg is broken.”. And he wants residents to help him fix it. “As a rank-and-file member of the House for 10 years, I...
