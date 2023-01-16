Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4local.com
El Paso mayor requests all flags to be at half-staff in honor of late police chief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Flags at state buildings are flying at half-staff in Texas in honor of late El Paso police chief Greg Allen. The move follows a request from mayor Oscar Leeser to Governor Greg Abbott in the wake of Allen's death on Tuesday. Leeser said flags...
cbs4local.com
50 days and counting, Alabama officials get feds to extinguish fire they can't contain
MOODY, Ala. (TND) — Tempers are flaring over a fire that has been burning for nearly two months. You’re basically waiting for the city, the county, the state, or anyone to help you but it’s like nothing matters,” said Tammy Lewis, who lives in the area northeast of Birmingham, Ala.
cbs4local.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers want 'Jan 6 Day' to be observed in public schools
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A trio of Pennsylvania lawmakers have announced they will soon introduce a bill that seeks the establishment and observation of a "Jan. 6 Day" in the state's public school system. State Sen. Art Haywood, alongside State Reps. Ed Neilson and Chris Rabb, are all Democrats who...
cbs4local.com
Starbucks partnering with DoorDash for coffee delivery nationwide
SEATTLE (WTGS) — It's official: Starbucks will soon offer delivery to all 50 states through DoorDash. Starbucks announced the expansion of its partnership with the delivery service launching Tuesday in Texas, Georgia, Florida, parts of California and other select markets. The company expects more markets to offer the service...
cbs4local.com
GISD plans to draft budget for the new fiscal year with inflation top of mind
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As high prices continue to impact people across the nation, schools are also taking a hit and having to re-evaluate their budgets. Superintendent of GISD, Travis Dempsey, said inflation has impacted the district in multiple different aspects. "I'm gonna say every budget is impacted....
Comments / 0