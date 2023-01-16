Read full article on original website
Maine school counselor recognized for being heart of her school
GREENE, Maine — School counselors are trained to help students as young as preschool to 12th grade to reach their goals by addressing academic, career development, emotional, and social challenges. But as the need to support kids with mental health and social services increases, a school counselor at Greene...
Mother's story inspires push for stronger abortion protections in Maine
YARMOUTH, Maine — There is a shelf in Dana Pierce's home dedicated to her son who was never born. His name was Cameron. "I just remember how hard it was," Pierce said. All the Pierces have left is a teddy bear he never got to snuggle, books from friends about grief, and the ultrasound pictures of their baby-to-be.
Maine Father & Son Cash-in Their Savings & Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Food Truck Dream
Get for ready for a real life story of the power of love, food, and family. Also make sure to have your tissue's handy. Dreams are attainable and that's exactly what this local story shows us all. Imagine this. One Maine man asked his father who was living in Connecticut,...
Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life here in Maine. ”Recently, we got a call from the Bissell pet foundation and our transport coordinator made a plan with them and they end up bringing 80 pets to Maine from Louisiana,” said Hunsicker.
Maine schools limit snow days, no matter the weather
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Those exciting "snow days" are a rite of passage for many school kids. Friday was one of those days where school was canceled in most towns in Maine because of the heavy snowfall. However, some schools are limiting the number of snow days and will...
Lamoine becomes first Maine town to grant 'unicorn permit'
LAMOINE, Maine — A 5-year-old girl in Lamoine has received permission to keep a unicorn on her family's property. Now she just has to find one. The town's Select Board voted unanimously during Thursday's meeting to approve a permit application submitted by one of their youngest residents, Brielle. That's...
How to ski in Maine on a budget
AUBURN, Maine — Heather Young is teaching her daughter, Elise, to ski at Lost Valley in Auburn, which is the same place where she learned to ski, making it a fourth-generation tradition. But the costs associated with the beloved winter sport can add up quickly, from gear and maintenance...
Mills' budget only scratching the surface for MCILS
AUGUSTA, Maine — For Maine people accused of crimes who can't afford their own attorney, the state is required to provide them with a lawyer. "We have one job, which is to ensure that if a person in Maine is charged with a crime they get the representation to which they're entitled to," Justin Andrus, executive director of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services (MCILS), said.
Mills proposes revamp to intellectual and developmental disability services
After years of talking about it, Maine’s health department is proposing to spend millions to clear a backlog for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who need state services, and to change the way those services are delivered. The changes, included in Gov. Janet Mills’ proposed $10.3 billion two-year...
Canadian company files new proposal for Maine mine
PATTEN, Maine — A Canadian company that was rebuked by Maine regulators over a lack of details in a large-scale mining proposal has filed a new petition to develop a mine outside of Patten. The rezoning proposal dated Thursday was filed by Wolfden Resources, which is seeking a permit...
Maloney Takes on Maine: Her New Life after Retirement
The wide green-space nestles under a blanket of snow in the sharp Maine winter. The flowers and greenery hibernate underneath the layer of snow, waiting for the first signs of spring. The shoveled paths in driveways and hiking trails freeze over into icy walkways. Dana Maloney attaches her micro-spikes to the bottom of her boots, prepared to embrace the freedom she owns after starting her new life as a retired English teacher.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Number of available foster homes in Maine increasing, support still sorely needed
WESTBROOK, Maine — Maine's Department of Health and Human Services has recently reported that the number of available homes to take in kids in state custody is increasing, but host families are asking for more support, and not just by way of funding. Resource families, typically known as foster...
The Oldest Ski Area In Maine Is Also The Cheapest In The State
When you think of ski resorts in the State of Maine, there are a few that immediate come to mind. Probably the first two you thought of were Sunday River and Sugarloaf, right? Some of the other ski areas that come to mind might be Lost Valley in Auburn and Black Rock in Mars Hill.
Over 50,000 Maine Residents To Get Surprise Checks From The State
Every few months, we tell you about how the State of Maine treasury is holding on to hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed money. We post the link in the story, hoping you click on it and check the list to see if you are owed any of that money.
Indian pizza is coming to Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN (BDN) -- The owners of a convenience store and supermarket in central Maine are expanding with a restaurant serving authentic Indian cuisine, including what could be the state’s first Indian pizza. Mike and Sunny Patel are cousins and business partners hailing from Gujarat, a state along the western...
A look at how Maine communities prepare for winter storms
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland's Public Works Department has nearly 5,000 tons of salt on hand as crews get ready to tackle Maine's next winter storm. “We won’t use anywhere near that for this storm,” Mike Murry, acting director of Portland's Public Works Department, said. "We're well suited for whatever mother nature brings to us. It's really going to depend on how the storm comes in as to how much product we use."
Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home
People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
A Woman On TikTok Gives You The Ultimate ‘Maine Bucket List”
How many of these have you crossed off your Maine bucket list? I had 7 out of 8!. A TikTok user named Wanderiehippie posted a video that breaks down the places you need to go to complete the perfect Maine bucket list, in our humble opinion, she missed a few, but any of the destinations on her list are a must for anyone who plans on visiting our state, or who may already live here.
Floating offshore wind project off of Maine moves ahead
PORTLAND, Maine — A plan for a floating offshore wind research array off Maine has cleared a key hurdle with federal regulators. The Bureau of Energy Management on Thursday announced it has made a determination of no competitive interest for the proposal. That means the agency will move ahead with the state of Maine's research application for the project.
