whdh.com
Witness: Driver struck person in wheelchair at Mass. & Cass in Boston, kept going
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass. Boulevard after a witness says a person in a wheelchair was struck in a crosswalk late Friday night by a motorist who fled the scene. Police cruisers and crime scene tape could be seen at the...
whdh.com
Man killed in hit-and-run near Mass. & Cass in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass. Boulevard after a person in a wheelchair was fatally struck Friday night by a motorist who fled the scene. Police cruisers and crime scene tape could be seen at the intersection late Friday night and into...
whdh.com
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck person in wheelchair at Mass. & Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass. Boulevard after a person in a wheelchair was fatally struck Friday night by a motorist who fled the scene. Police cruisers and crime scene tape could be seen at the intersection late Friday night and into...
whdh.com
WATCH: Roslindale pizza shop robbed at gunpoint
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a Roslindale pizza shop was robbed at gunpoint. The crime, caught on surveillance video, occurred at the Arboretum Pizza Grill on Friday afternoon. Video shows the masked gunman wearing pink gloves walk into the store around 4:30 p.m., brandish a firearm, and rip...
whdh.com
Man arrested for smashing doors of the MBTA Transit Police Department
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested Thursday for smashing the doors of the MBTA Transit Police Department. Police say 45-year-old Michael Williams of Boston was bashing out the doors at South Station just as officers were having role call. Multiple officers ran outside and took Williams into custody. (Copyright...
whdh.com
Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
whdh.com
Boston police searching for suspect and vehicle in Roxbury shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect and vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting in Roxbury. Police released a photo of the vehicle on Wednesday and said it was seen near 1620 Tremont Street on Wednesday, January 11 around 7:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the shooting.
whdh.com
Police: Juvenile arrested, man hospitalized following MBTA station stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A juvenile was arrested and a man was hospitalized following a stabbing at the Harvard/Comm Ave Green Line station on Wednesday, according to MBTA Transit Police. Police say a verbal altercation between the juvenile male and adult male turned physical around 12:40 p.m., and the juvenile stabbed...
whdh.com
Suspect and victim in Manchester, NH hit-and-run both found dead
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say both the suspect and the victim in pedestrian hit-and-run in Manchester, NH have died. Police say the 35-year-old man who was hit by a car on Union Street early Sunday morning died at the hospital after suffering serious head injuries. During the investigation, police...
whdh.com
Police investigating report of shots fired before Somerville ‘crash and dash’
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a report of gunshots being fired before a multiple vehicle crash in Somerville Wednesday night. Officers responding to a report of shots fired found the crash on Mystic Avenue near Romanzza Pizzeria and spoke with witnesses who said they saw two men take off running from the vehicle, a mad dash that was caught on camera.
whdh.com
25-year-old man charged after child found with multiple injuries, significant burns in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say a 7-year-old boy is recovering after he was found with multiple injuries in Manchester, NH, leading to the arrest of a 25-year-old man now charged for assault and endangering a child. Officers made the arrest two days after police were first called to an...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Three Suspects in Roxbury and Dorchester on Outstanding Drug Warrants
At about 9:00 AM, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, officers assigned to the District E-13 Drug Control Unit (Jamaica Plain), District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston) and District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), executed 6 Dorchester District Court Warrants that resulted in the following;
whdh.com
Safety concerns after shell casings found in Randolph school
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A shelter in place order was issued at a school in Randolph after a shell casings were found in a fourth-grade classroom twice, officials said. Parents were reacting Friday outside Donovan Elementary School after the second casings was found. A different casing had been found in the same classroom last week.
whdh.com
Police release new surveillance photos of missing Brookfield woman days before she disappeared
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have released several new surveillance photos of a missing Brookfield woman just days before she disappeared. The new photos come just a day after officials halted a ground search for 35-year-old Brittany Tee. For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State...
whdh.com
‘Disgusting’: Mother speaks out as 7-year-old fights for his life, father facing assault charges
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The mother of a 7-year-old boy who is hospitalized with serious injuries is sounding off against the state, saying she raised many red flags about the boy’s father, who is now charged with viciously assaulting him. Rainah Riley says her son, Jaevion, is in a...
whdh.com
Ana Walshe’s friend: Husband deserves ‘isolation’
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A friend of Ana Walshe is speaking out after gruesome allegations were read aloud in court as the husband of her friend, Ana, was arraigned on a murder charge in connection with her disappearance. Brian Walshe was ordered held without bail Wednesday in Quincy District Court,...
whdh.com
Prosecutor: Brian Walshe dismembered wife, searched online about discarding remains
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of Ana Walshe, first reported missing on Jan. 4, has been charged with her murder and ordered to be held without bail. Brian Walshe, 46, appeared in Quincy District Court Wednesday morning for his arraignment, during which prosecutors detailed gruesome evidence connecting him to the disappearance of his wife, whose body has still not been found.
whdh.com
Mother of 7-year-old allegedly beaten by his father says her son died twice and had to be resuscitated
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The mother of a 7-year-old boy who is hospitalized with serious injuries after his father allegedly assaulted him says her son died twice and had to be resuscitated. Rainah Riley says her son, Jaevion, is in a coma and fighting for his life after suffering a...
whdh.com
Man accused of beating his 7-year-old son waives court appearance
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The man who allegedly beat his 7-year-old son nearly to death has waived his court appearance. Murtadah Mohammad, 25, was set to be arraigned in Manchester District Court Friday on charges of assault, falsifying evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child. The mother of the...
whdh.com
Police halt ground search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say search crews are on standby but no ground searches are planned Thursday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Comments / 0