Vote: Who is the Bill Gray's Athlete of the Week for Jan. 9-15?

Matthew Auble

A senior at Warsaw, he is moving closer to the Section V Indoor Track shot put and weight throw records. He won both events during the Jack Reed Showcase Classic indoor track meet Saturday at Nazareth College. The night before, he put the shot 60 feet-4 3/4 inches and had a 67-10 3/4 weight throw the night before during a high school league meet at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Sam Belmont

The Williamson senior won three events during the Wayne-Finger Lakes Division 2 Championships, an indoor track meet at Rochester Institute of Technology. He placed first in the 300-meter dash, 55-meter hurdles and triple jump, as Williamson finished first in the team standings.

Collin Brown

McQuaid senior, the 2022 Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, ran a Section V indoor track season-best 3,200-meter race in 9 minutes, 38.27 seconds, to win at the Jack Reed Showcase Classic.

Elaina Flaitz

The Hornell senior was the top girls high jumper at the Jack Reed Showcase indoor track meet hosted by Nazareth College. She cleared 5 feet-4 inches, second-best this season in Section V.

Mya Herman

The Canandaigua senior guard had games of 17 points and 20 points for a 37-point week to help the Braves improve to 8-2 this season.

Kamden Keyes

The Spencerport swimmer broke a school record in the 500-yard freestyle on Thursday, touching in 4:48.20.

Ella Manelis

The Brighton junior won both the shot put and weight throw competitions at Nazareth College, during the Jack Reed Showcase indoor track meet.

Ay'rianna Moore

The Churchville-Chili junior won the 55-meter dash "invite" race during the Jack Reed Showcase indoor track meet at Nazareth College.

Manuel Sepulveda

The East Rochester senior also known as "Manny" long jumped a Section V season-best 22 feet-2 1/2 inches to finish in first-place at the Jack Reed Showcase.

OJ Singletary

A sprinter at University Prep, this senior won the 55-meter dash "invite" race and the 300 at the Jack Reed Showcase. There were athletes from 31 schools who competed at the indoor track meet hosted by Nazareth College.

Lucas Springer

The senior forward for WFL Panthers hockey helped his team to a pair of wins this week with three goals and two assists against Geneseo/Avon/Livonia and then had two goals and two assists in a win over Irondequoit for a total of nine points in two games. And on Saturday, he helped the Panthers take Aquinas to overtime before taking a loss. But the 2-1 week for WFL helped it double the win total it posted in its first nine games (2-7) of the season.

Ethan Welch

A senior on the Marion/Gananda indoor track team, he jumped 13 feet-3 inches in the pole vault event, a season-best in Section V, during the Wayne-Finger Lakes Division 2 Championships.

Mykel White

Scored 26 points on Saturday against Nichols for a 9-2 Aquinas boys basketball team that hasn't lost a Section V game this season.

Pierce Young

One of the area's top cross country and distance runners and a senior on the Arkport/Canaseraga team moved to the top of Section V indoor track's 1,600-meter leaderboard when he ran a race in 4 minutes, 30.22 seconds, to win at the Jack Reed Showcase Classic.

