Okoboji, IA

Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?

Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
How much more snow is on the way to southern Iowa this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — After much of Iowa received fairly substantial snow earlier this week, a more minor system is headed to southern parts of the state over the weekend, bringing the chance for more snow. A weather system lifts in from the south through the day Saturday. This will mean increasing cloud cover and […]
City of Spencer Closing in on Design for North Y Expansion

Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears the City of Spencer is starting to make some progress on coming up with a design for the highly publicized North Y Expansion project on the north end of town. Engineer Jim Thiesse told the City Council on Monday there are still a few...
Iowa DNR Fishing Report for Week of January 18

Ice thickness is around 6 inches at the boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Fair. Ice thickness is around 10 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp. This is where most of the activity is taking place. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation so expect open water and thin ice in this vicinity. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair: the bigger fish are 10-12 inches. Use minnows and waxworms on a jig. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish are 6-8 inches. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair.
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow

Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
Truck drivers search for parking spaces in Iowa snowstorm

OSCEOLA, Iowa — A severe weather system dumped snow and freezing rain across Iowa Wednesday night, which caused long-haul truck drivers to stop their journeys through the state earlier than usual. Truck stops and rest areas filled up quickly when the freezing rain started in the early afternoon. Phillip Giaimo planned to drive from Kansas […]
A look at snow totals

Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
How much snow fell across Iowa in latest winter storm

IOWA — This is the first major snowstorm to impact the metro and central Iowa in 2023. The temperatures stayed at and above freezing through the night, so the snow has even been melting overnight. It is wet and heavy on trees and powerlines. Here is a look at some of the preliminary early totals […]
Why Are There Rectangles On Iowa Highways?

No matter where you are in the country, signage is pretty universal. The octagon is reserved for stop signs, rectangles are for regulatory or warning signs, and a pentagon marks off a school crossing zone. Even “signs” painted on the roads are pretty universal. On highways, they can help guide...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Iowa history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Iowa using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
UPDATE: I-80 westbound reported reopened to traffic

UPDATE: (January 19, 2023 – 1:12 p.m.) The Iowa DOT reported on its website that I-80 westbound has been reopened to traffic. Westbound traffic on the I-80 bridge is at a standstill due to a traffic accident. A semi was reportedly towing a SUV when the vehicle became detatched and blocked both lanes. Crews are […]
Bruce Rastetter weighs in with Iowa lawmakers on school vouchers

One of Iowa's largest Republican donors, whose company is seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa, has urged state lawmakers to pass Governor Kim Reynolds' "school choice" proposal. Bruce Rastetter sent identical emails to numerous members of the Iowa House and Senate, from both parties, on January 19....
IOWA STATE
Winter Storm May Cause Problems for Residents

The National Weather Service is now confident the area will receive significant snowfall on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties are expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of new snow and it’s anticipated that we will see snowfall rates at or over 1” to 2” per hour. Plows will likely not be able to keep up with keeping the roads completely clear, so residents need to use solid judgement if they venture out this evening.
Iowa traffic cameras capture rare January tornado

For the first time since 1967, and only the second time in history, tornadoes hit the state of Iowa in a month of January during a very rare severe weather event. The tornado, rated EF-1, crossed I-80 just northeast of Williamsburg, Iowa and was captured by several Iowa Department of Transportation cameras along the interstate. Multiple cars stop to let the twister pass in front of them. A semi is trapped in the tornado and is toppled over by the strong wind gusts.
Tonight at 6: School bullying, snowfall totals

A central Iowa mother is speaking out against bullying after her 10-year-old-son was left with a concussion. "You send your kids to school to learn, not to come out with mental illnesses. To grow their brains, not hinder it. That’s not what I sent him there for," she told KCCI.
Updated expected snow totals for Iowa as winter storm moves in

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain and snow are lifting in from the south, which will change to snow later Wednesday night across the state, making for some challenging travel conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation will initially start out as some light snow before changing over to a rain and snow mix. Later in […]
DNR says elk sightings increasing in western, central Iowa

(KMAland) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say elk sightings in western and central Iowa are increasing year-by-year. According to the DNR, most sightings are reported in the fall and are picking up in frequency. Doug Chafa is a wildlife biologist with the DNR's Missouri River Wildlife Unit in Western Iowa. He says the history of elk in Iowa dates back to before the state was settled.
