Oklahoma County, OK

Interim CEO: Our vision for Oklahoma County jail includes reducing deaths

By Maj. Brandi Garner
The Oklahoman
 5 days ago
When people talk about improving a community, the local jail isn’t always the first thing that comes to mind.

But the people of Oklahoma County understand having a safe, secure detention center is key to building a compassionate, thriving metro area.

That’s why I am committed to building on the progress made over the past three years as I assume the role of interim CEO of the county jail.

I have the training and education this job requires, but I also have important life experience, which makes the standards and outcomes at the jail deeply personal. At times in my life, I have not known where my next meal was coming from. I have overcome trauma and felt the consequences of poor decisions. My family members have experienced incarceration.

Most detainees in the county jail are held pre-trial, though I recognize that some in jail have done wrong, including harming others. But I also know many have suffered trauma and addiction, and they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.

More than anything, residents detained in jail are real people. They are our neighbors. They are fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers and children. They matter to me, and I believe they matter to our community.

That’s why the Oklahoma County Jail Trust has been so focused on infrastructure improvements in the kitchen, the air system, the fire system, plumbing and the locks of the doors. I recently worked to start a new program to increase recreational time for detainees. And we have taken multiple steps to keep dangerous contraband out.

Our main focus will be reducing deaths in the jail. And one of the tools we will use is seeking medical own-recognizance releases (ORs) for people with significant health issues beyond what we can care for in our facility. This will help the sickest patients get the best life-saving care.

I’m also committed to strengthening our culture of professionalism and compassion. We will hire people who want to work with us because they see the opportunity to serve the community and lift up people going through hard times. And we will increase training in a wide variety of areas, including trauma-informed responses, leadership, Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), and Active Bystandership by Law Enforcement (ABLE).

Please understand this isn’t just a job for me — it’s a calling. And once I set a goal, I’m going to make sure it happens, whatever it takes.

Maj. Brandi Garner is the interim CEO of the Oklahoma County jail.

The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

