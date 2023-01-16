Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Powerful computing helps identify potential new treatments for coronaviruses
Coronaviruses, such as the one that causes COVID-19, have numerous protruding spikes salting their surfaces. When a coronavirus raises one of these spike proteins—like opening a finger to full length—it becomes capable of invading a human cell. The pointed spike can insert its key-like domain into a keyhole protein (ACE2) in the outer wall of a human cell, binding to it. And the spike protein becomes a gateway for infecting a cell.
Phys.org
Parasitic mites' biting rate may drive transmission of Deformed wing virus in honey bees
Varroa destructor is an ectoparasitic mite that can cause European honey bee colonies to collapse by spreading Deformed wing virus as they feed. A study published in PLOS Pathogens by Zachary Lamas and colleagues at the USDA-ARS and the University of Maryland suggests a relatively small number of mites can contribute to a large number of infected bees.
Phys.org
Could feral animals in Australia become distinct species? Some early signs that it's possible
You might think evolution is glacially slow. At a species level, that's true. But evolution happens every time organisms produce offspring. The everyday mixing of genes—combined with mutations—throws up new generations upon which "selection pressure" will act. This pressure is popularly known as survival of the fittest, where...
Phys.org
Carnivorous plants have turned to capturing mammal droppings
In a paper published today in the Annals of Botany, botanist Dr. Alastair Robinson, Manager Biodiversity Services at Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, and colleagues in Western Australia, Queensland, Malaysia, and Germany have shown that some Nepenthes (tropical pitcher plants) are capturing more nitrogen, and therefore nutrients, from mammal droppings as compared to those that capture insects.
Phys.org
The fungal zombies in HBO's 'The Last of Us' are based on real, horrifying biology
In the premiere of HBO's big budget video game adaption "The Last of Us," a scientist on a 1960s Dick Cavett-like talk show raises the idea that a fungal, not viral, infection will spell the end of humanity. On the surface, it's laughable, and the idea is met with bemused laughter by the host and audience.
Phys.org
New study deepens understanding of the regulation of circadian rhythms in the mammalian central clock
Circadian rhythms are inherent cycles of approximately 24 hours that regulate various biological processes, such as sleep and wakefulness. A research group at Nagoya University in Japan has recently revealed that neural networks play an important role in the regulation of circadian rhythms through the mediation of an intracellular molecule called cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP).
Phys.org
Neanderthals are not the only species whose dentition is characterized by the possession of thin enamel
The Dental Anthropology Group of the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH) has participated in a paper published in the American Journal of Biological Anthropology on the dental remains of Homo antecessor, the species recovered from level TD6 of the Gran Dolina site (Atapuerca, Burgos), which reveals new aspects of the biology of this species.
Phys.org
Ripples in fabric of universe may reveal start of time
Scientists have advanced in discovering how to use ripples in space-time known as gravitational waves to peer back to the beginning of everything we know. The researchers say they can better understand the state of the cosmos shortly after the Big Bang by learning how these ripples in the fabric of the universe flow through planets and the gas between the galaxies.
Phys.org
DNA from domesticated chickens is tainting genomes of wild red junglefowl, finds study
The red junglefowl—the wild ancestor of the chicken—is losing its genetic diversity by interbreeding with domesticated birds, according to a new study led by Frank Rheindt of the National University of Singapore published January 19 in the journal PLOS Genetics. Humans domesticated the red junglefowl in tropical Asia...
Phys.org
Approaching the terahertz regime: Room temperature quantum magnets switch states trillions of times per second
A class of nonvolatile memory devices, called MRAM, based on quantum magnetic materials, can offer a thousandfold performance beyond current state-of-the-art memory devices. The materials known as antiferromagnets were previously demonstrated to store stable memory states, but were difficult to read from. This new study, now published in Nature, paves an efficient way for reading the memory states, with the potential to do so incredibly quickly too.
Phys.org
In the Neanderthal site of Combe-Grenal, France, hunting strategies were unaffected by changing climate
Neanderthals in Combe-Grenal (France) preferred to hunt in open environments, and their hunting strategies did not alter during periods of climatic change, according to a study published in PLOS ONE by Emilie Berlioz of the CNRS/Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès, France, and colleagues, as part of research carried out in the ANR DeerPal project.
Phys.org
Researchers cover thousands of years in a quest to understand the elusive origins of the Black Death
Seeking to better understand more about the origins and movement of bubonic plague, in ancient and contemporary times, researchers at McMaster University, University of Sydney and the University of Melbourne, have completed a painstaking granular examination of hundreds of modern and ancient genome sequences, creating the largest analysis of its kind.
Phys.org
New tomato bred to naturally resist pests and curb disease
A Cornell researcher has completed a decades-long program to develop new varieties of tomato that naturally resist pests and limit transfer of viral disease by insects. Martha Mutschler-Chu, a plant breeder and geneticist who leads the program, recently deposited an initial set of insect-resistant tomato research lines in the U.S. Department of Agriculture germplasm system and the Tomato Genetics Resource Center at University of California-Davis, which will be available for anyone to access the plants for research.
Phys.org
World-first computational reconstruction of a virus in its biological entirety
An Aston University researcher has created the first ever computer reconstruction of a virus, including its complete native genome. Although other researchers have created similar reconstructions, this is the first to replicate the exact chemical and 3D structure of a live virus. The breakthrough could lead the way to research...
Phys.org
Low-impact human recreation changes wildlife behavior
Even without hunting rifles, humans appear to have a strong negative influence on the movement of wildlife. A study of Glacier National Park hiking trails during and after a COVID-19 closure adds evidence to the theory that humans can create a "landscape of fear" like other apex predators, changing how species use an area simply with their presence.
Phys.org
Nanoscopic tool assesses alternative COVID-19 prevention
Researchers at Kanazawa University report in Nano Letters how high-speed atomic force microscopy can be used to assess the effectivity of spike-neutralizing antibodies for preventing COVID-19. The use of such antibodies offers a promising alternative to vaccines. Vaccines against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) developed and produced during the COVID-19 pandemic...
Phys.org
Family tree secrets: Island tree populations older, more diverse than expected
It's often assumed that island plant and animal populations are just the simple, fragile cousins of those on the mainland. But now, researchers from Japan have discovered that island populations may be a lot tougher and more complex than previously thought. In a recently published study in Frontiers in Plant...
Phys.org
Viewpoint: In the Year of the Rabbit, spare a thought for all these wonderful endangered bunny species
What do you think when you hear the word "rabbit?" Does your mind conjure images of cartoon bunnies eating carrots? Or the fluffy tails and floppy ears of pet bunnies? Maybe you think about their incredible ability to reproduce. For many Australians, "rabbit" is synonymous with "pest" because of their...
Phys.org
How incorporation of water molecules into layered materials impacts ion storage capability
Investigating the interplay between the structure of water molecules that have been incorporated into layered materials such as clays and the configuration of ions in such materials has long proved a great experimental challenge. But researchers have now used a technique elsewhere commonly used to measure extremely tiny masses and molecular interactions at the nano level to observe these interactions for the first time.
Phys.org
Metabolic pathway in honey bees with strong connections to winter colony losses discovered
Agricultural Research Service scientists and their Chinese colleagues have identified a specific metabolic pathway that controls how honey bees apportion their body's resources such as energy and immune response in reaction to stresses such as winter's cold temperatures, according to recently published research. This cellular pathway has the strongest connection...
Comments / 0