Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
Brazil's Lula fires army chief
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sacked the country's army chief, Julio Cesar de Arruda, in the wake of riots earlier this month by supporters of former leader Jair Bolsonaro, military sources told AFP Saturday. Lula has said he suspects security forces may have been involved in the riots, in which more than 2,000 people were arrested.
Peru closes Machu Picchu as protesters face arrest in Lima
Peru closed its famed tourist site Machu Picchu Saturday as authorities expelled protesters from a Lima university where they have been sheltering as they wage relentless anti-government demonstrations in the capital. Prior to the closing of Machu Picchu, rail services to the site had already been suspended due to damage to the track by demonstrators.
Illegal border crossings rose to highest level of Biden’s presidency in December
Illegal border crossings during the month of December reached their highest level of the Biden administration, topping 250,000 in the last month of 2022 ahead of President Biden announcing tougher border enforcement policies. Data released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Friday revealed that officials had 251,487 encounters on the southwestern border of…
Female Afghan soldiers helped us in our longest war. Washington needs to step up for them.
Unless Congress or the Biden administration acts, U.S-trained female Afghan soldiers who fought alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan and legally evacuated to the United States will lose their legal status this summer. . Starting in 2011, U.S. special forces handpicked women soldiers in the Afghan army to work where men could...
