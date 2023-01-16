ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Brazil's Lula fires army chief

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sacked the country's army chief, Julio Cesar de Arruda, in the wake of riots earlier this month by supporters of former leader Jair Bolsonaro, military sources told AFP Saturday. Lula has said he suspects security forces may have been involved in the riots, in which more than 2,000 people were arrested.
AFP

Peru closes Machu Picchu as protesters face arrest in Lima

Peru closed its famed tourist site Machu Picchu Saturday as authorities expelled protesters from a Lima university where they have been sheltering as they wage relentless anti-government demonstrations in the capital. Prior to the closing of Machu Picchu, rail services to the site had already been suspended due to damage to the track by demonstrators.
The Hill

Illegal border crossings rose to highest level of Biden’s presidency in December

Illegal border crossings during the month of December reached their highest level of the Biden administration, topping 250,000 in the last month of 2022 ahead of President Biden announcing tougher border enforcement policies.  Data released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Friday revealed that officials had 251,487 encounters on the southwestern border of…

