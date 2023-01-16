ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreve, OH

Ray Leisy to speak on Civil War tokens at Shreve program

The Daily Record
 5 days ago
SHREVE − On Saturday, Jan. 21, the County Line Historical Society of Wayne/Holmes will host the first of five programs for the year, with speaker Ray Leisy. He will talk on “Civil War Tokens of Wayne County.” The program is free and open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m.

At the start of the Civil War, small change began to disappear quickly due to hoarding and the lack of small change manufactured by the government. Soon enterprising manufactures began advertising “store cards” for sale to merchants for use in making small change.

The manufacture of coins by anyone other than the government was illegal so they were called store cards rather than coins. No denomination was listed on the store cards but they traded usually for the value of one cent and only by the stores listed on the token.

Merchants in Wayne County took advantage of the tokens and eventually 18 Wayne County Merchants, one in Canaan, one in Dalton, one in Orrville, one in Mount Eaton and 14 in Wooster issued tokens Leisy was born in Wooster, where he worked as juvenile prosecutor, director of Child Support Enforcement, as juvenile and probate court judge, now retired and currently president of the Wayne County Historical Society and manager of Sonnenberg Village for the Kidron Historical Society. He lives in Wooster with his wife, Allyson.

He is a numismatic historian, and enjoys studying currency, including coins, tokens of paper money. He will discuss his study of merchant tokens, which were issued in Wayne County during the Civil War.

Guests are welcome to bring in their old coins or tokens to share as well.

The program will be held at the historic Shreve Presbyterian Church, 343 N. Market St., Shreve.

