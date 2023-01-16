Read full article on original website
FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad separated during heated exchange at halftime of Lakers-Grizzlies
You just never know what you're going to see at a Lakers game in Los Angeles. Courtside celebrities are a regular occurrence, and they occasionally engage in banter (friendly or not-so-friendly) with players during the game. It's usually in the spirit of competition, but every once in a while things can get out of hand.
College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins
"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 21 best bets by proven model
The Kentucky Wildcats (12-6) host the Texas A&M Aggies (13-5) on Saturday afternoon for a bout between SEC foes. The Aggies sit in second place in the conference standings with a 5-0 mark. Meanwhile, Kentucky is currently in sixth place in the SEC at 3-3 in conference play. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 12-4, including three straight wins.
Jaguars vs. Chiefs odds, line, predictions, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks, bets from expert who's 33-14
The Kansas City Chiefs will try to continue their recent AFC domination and reach their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game and a possible third Super Bowl in four years when they take on the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Divisional Round matchup on Saturday. The Chiefs (14-3), who beat Jacksonville 27-17 in Week 10, have a six-game winning streak over the Jaguars (10-8). Jacksonville is in the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2017, when it reached the AFC title game and lost 24-20 at New England. This is just the Jaguars' second winning season since 2007.
Cowboys vs. 49ers: Time, TV channel, streaming, key matchups, prediction for NFL divisional round playoffs
It's only fitting that the Cowboys and 49ers are closing out the divisional round of this year's NFL playoffs. Few matchups are as iconic in the league's postseason history books: Dallas and San Francisco have met eight times in win-or-go-home situations, and all but two have come in the NFC Championship. Now, this weekend, America's Team is looking to exact revenge for what occurred last January, when the 49ers rolled through Dallas on Super Wild Card Weekend.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL cracking down after Cowboys, Eagles, other teams caught violating this obscure rule
The NFL has decided to start cracking down and enforcing a little known rule that several teams have been breaking this year, including the Dallas Cowboys, who broke the rule during their 31-14 wild-card playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The league has asked officials to...
Rob Gronkowski calls out Aaron Rodgers: Retired star criticizes QB for not having his NFL priorities straight
It's not too often that you hear Rob Gronkowski call someone out, but the former NFL tight end definitely took issue with a recent comment by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. During a Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers was talking about his NFL future -- and whether he...
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls out of top 10 after impressive winning streaks snapped by LMU
I rarely punish teams on winning streaks. That's the long and short of it. So even when Gonzaga had close calls this month against sub-80 NET teams like San Francisco, Santa Clara and BYU, I kept Mark Few's program in the top five of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 because the Zags were still winning and, again, I rarely punish teams on winning streaks.
Pacific vs. Gonzaga: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #6 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 13-0 against the Pacific Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bulldogs and Pacific will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Spanos Center. Gonzaga won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 17-point advantage in the spread.
Aaron Rodgers says best NFL referees have left for television because the league doesn't pay them enough
NFL referees are constantly scrutinized, and several high-profile officials have left the field to work in broadcasting. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says that may be hurting the quality of officiating because the best referees are leaving the job for higher paying roles on TV. During his weekly appearance...
College basketball rankings: New Mexico arrives in latest Top 25 And 1 after clutch overtime win
The Mountain West currently rates as the nation's fifth-best conference, according to the NET. It's ahead of both the ACC and the Pac-12 — and on track to get at least three schools, and perhaps as many as five, into the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Two of those schools played...
NBA trade deadline 2023: The five sellers that will control the market in February
We can get the obvious teams out of the way early. Houston is probably trying to flip Eric Gordon for draft picks right about now. Orlando will likely take calls on Terrence Ross and Gary Harris. Charlotte and Detroit should be open to just about any veteran on their rosters. Jordan Clarkson sounds great until he runs into a team that can exploit him on defense. These are your garden variety trade deadline targets, mid-sized salaries attached to modest players who could probably help the back end of a contender's rotation but won't swing the championship conversation in any meaningful way.
2023 Lecomte Stakes predictions, odds: Horse racing expert reveals picks, bets for Fair Grounds Race Course
The road to the Kentucky Derby rolls through Louisiana on Saturday when the starting gate opens in the 2023 Lecomte Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. The Brad Cox-trained Instant Coffee is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2023 Lecomte Stakes odds. He is coming off a victory in the Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill Downs on Nov. 26. The Larry Rivelli-trained Two Phil's is second in the odds at 4-1 in the eight-horse Lecomte Stakes 2023 field. Tapit's Conquest (9-2), Bromley (5-1) and Echo Again (6-1) round out the top five in the odds. The winner of the Lecomte Stakes 2023 will receive 20 qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby.
49ers vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks by model on 16-6 run
Teams steeped in history will battle it out for the ninth time in the NFL playoffs when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional matchup on Sunday. The Cowboys (13-5), who placed second behind Philadelphia in the NFC East, opened the 2023 NFL playoffs with a 31-14 win at Tampa Bay. The 49ers (14-4), champions of the NFC West, crushed the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23. Dallas leads the postseason series with San Francisco 5-3, but the 49ers have won the last two playoff matchups, including a 23-17 win in last year's Wild Card Round.
Bold predictions for NFL divisional playoffs: Travis Kelce goes berserk, Bills expose Bengals' O-line woes
We're now a week into the NFL playoffs, and the field of teams remaining in the mix for the Super Bowl is down to eight. By the end of this weekend we'll have narrowed it further, with just two teams in the AFC and two in the NFC vying for the represent their respective conferences on the biggest stage in football.
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star less than 300 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record
LeBron James followed up his season-best 48 points on Monday night with a 32-point outing on Wednesday. Though that wasn't enough for the Los Angeles Lakers to get a win against the Sacramento Kings, James moved closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record. He eclipsed the 38,000-point threshold on Sunday against the 76ers, and now needs only 284 points to become the leading scorer in NBA history.
NFL Divisional Round picks, odds, predictions, best bets from top expert: This 3-way parlay pays 6-1
The NFL will be down to its final four teams when four Divisional Round playoff games take place this weekend. The slate begins on Saturday with the top seed in the AFC playoff bracket, the Kansas City Chiefs, hosting the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars. That night, two bitter NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, will collide in Philadelphia. On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will battle in Buffalo three weeks after the cancellation of their Week 17 game. The weekend concludes with a renewal of one of the NFL's best rivalries: the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys squaring off in the 2023 NFL playoffs. The winners of this weekend's four games will advance to the AFC and NFC Championship Games next weekend. Before you make any Divisional Round picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine NFL senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.
Chris Ford, Boston Celtics champion who made first 3-pointer in NBA history, dies at 74
Former Boston Celtics player and head coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74, the team announced Wednesday. Ford played for the Celtics from 1978-1982 and won a title with the team in 1981. Prior to playing in Boston, he spent six seasons with the Detroit Pistons, who selected him out of Villanova in the second round of the 1972 NBA Draft. Ford is noted for having made the first 3-pointer in NBA history on Oct. 12, 1979.
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Syracuse Orange will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to McCamish Pavilion at noon ET on Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest. The Orange were close...
