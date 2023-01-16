ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

2 children killed in house fire in Rutherford Co.

By Bethany Fowler, Elise Devlin, Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYxJZ_0kGOP93200

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two children were killed in a house fire Friday morning in Rutherford County.

According to the Forest City Fire Department, the fire happened at a house in the 100 block of Bostic Sunshine Highway in Bostic shortly before 10 a.m.

The children, ages two and three, have not been identified. The Rutherford County Fire Marshal said upon arrival, the children were found alone in the house in a back bedroom, and the fire started in the living room, according to the fire marshal.

“We was looking out the window and there was just smoke everywhere,” said Dorothy Miller, a neighbor.

Some neighbors said what they saw that morning sticks with them.

“They come running out with a baby in their hands, throw it on the ground and start doing CPR and chest compressions, then they come out with another baby, throw them on the ground with chest compressions, CPR, and then later on I ask them how the babies doing, and they say the babies died,” said Ronald Malton, a neighbor.

For neighbors like Ronald Malton, it was a typical Friday morning until he saw the fire trucks drive by and heard a knock at his door.

“I got a knock on the door and they said the house is on fire next door and I said is it and he said yes sir,” said Malton.

Amber Suttle said she’s been friends with the family who lived in the home for as long as she can remember. She said this has changed all of their lives.

“I receive the most heartbreaking call I’ve ever received in my life and she says the babies..the babies are gone and I couldn’t even put into words what happened I was in shock,” said Amber Suttle, family friend.

She said while they are devastated, they are remembering the children for who they were.

“Just the lovingest kids you could ever meet, they had the biggest hearts, the cutest smiles,” said Suttle. “They were just the best kids. We’re heartbroken at this point, we don’t know what to do, we’re numb to the world. These kids were so young and had their whole life ahead of them.”

Family said a balloon release will be held at the home on Tuesday.

The fire is under investigation by the Bostic Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
WSPA 7News

Asheville woman arrested after shooting injures 1

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville woman was arrested Thursday night following a shooting. The Asheville Police Department charged 49-year-old Tara Sita Miel Dewey with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into occupied property. According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of Deaverview […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Two arrested after man found dead at Gaston County residence

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after another man was found dead at a Bessemer City residence on Friday morning, police said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers responded to 1001 Peggy Drive around 8 a.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest. Once at the...
BESSEMER CITY, NC
WSPA 7News

NC officer arrested after crash, charged with DWI

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte police officer was arrested and charged with driving while impaired following a car accident overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3 a.m. near I-77 and Arrowood Road. Officers learned that two wrecks occurred as a result of a DWI, according […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Travelers Rest. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on SC-414 near Brooks Drive around 11:15 p.m. Troopers said a Chevy pickup truck was heading west when it went off the right side of the road. The driver […]
TRAVELERS REST, SC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Father And Son Arrested By Taylorsville Police

A Catawba County father and his son were arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He has been released from custody under a bond of $3,500. 23-year old Ozzy Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

19-year-old faces drug charge after traffic stop in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Furie Nikayla Benge with possession of methaphetamine. Deputies said on January 12th, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Road on a vehicle for numerous violations. An unknown male driver […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Greenville deputies locate missing woman, children

UPDATE (5:54 a.m.) – Deputies said Butler and the three children have been safely located. GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an adult woman and three young kids. Deputies said Michele Shontel Butler, 31, picked up her niece and nephews on Sunday, January 15, and has not been seen or […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find endangered woman last seen picking up 3 small kids in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a missing endangered woman and three small children have been found. According to deputies, 31-year-old Michele Shontel Butler picked up her niece and nephews Heaven Lee-Willingham, 1, Terrell Dillard, 5, and Kentrell Willingham, 7 months, up on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m. They had not been seen or heard from since.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Gastonia Wells Fargo Bank robbed Friday afternoon

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Friday afternoon, and Gastonia Police say they’re looking for a possible suspect. Gastonia Police say the bank robbery occurred at 2:30 p.m. Friday at South New Hope Road and Garrison Boulevard. Authorities say a...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

2 Dead Following Domestic Dispute In Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A husband and wife are dead following a domestic dispute in Cleveland County. The sheriff’s office responded to a call for help around 11:27 pm Sunday at a home on Casar Road in Casar. Investigators say David Owens called to report a domestic situation...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

46K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy