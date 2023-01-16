ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Kim Kardashian throws daughter Chicago a Hello Kitty-themed 5th birthday party

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EbIYl_0kGOOVJi00

Kim Kardashian threw her daughter Chicago the birthday party of her dreams.

The reality star shared a glimpse of the Hello Kitty-themed extravaganza on TikTok , saying in a video, “Happy Birthday, Chicago. I love you so much. I can’t believe you’re 5 years old.”

The birthday girl wore her hair in pink braids to match the decor spanning throughout the entire downstairs of Kardashian’s usually minimalistic mansion in Calabasas, Calif.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19h2rz_0kGOOVJi00
Kim Kardashian celebrated daughter Chicago’s 5th birthday over the weekend.
kimkardashian/Instagram

The Skims founder, 42, even had a pink carpet installed for the big day along with floor-to ceiling balloon arches and Hello Kitty signs wearing “Chi” necklaces.

The party included face painting, a slime-making table, Hello Kitty pottery stations and two slides leading into a massive ball pit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1xpi_0kGOOVJi00
Kardashian shared snippets of her daughter’s lavish birthday on social media.
kimandnorth/TikTok

After guests worked up an appetite, they had a choice of a ramen bar, a grilled cheese station (with pink cheese and a Hello Kitty imprint), a waffle cart or a milkshake bar.

And as if the lavish party wasn’t enough indication of how much Kardashian loves her daughter, the social media mogul also wore an “I Love You Chicago” shirt for the festivities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8TGu_0kGOOVJi00
Chicago’s outfit matched the pink-themed party.
kimandnorth/TikTok

Earlier in the day, Kardashian took to Instagram to send her little one a special birthday message.

“My twin. Happy 5th Birthday,” she captioned a series of snaps of herself wearing matching pajamas with Chicago in bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqEQG_0kGOOVJi00
The birthday girl wore her hair in braids.
kimandnorth/TikTok

“I really can’t believe you’re 5! I’m so so proud to be your mom, it’s the best feeling in the entire world,” she continued.

“You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWajY_0kGOOVJi00
The party included Hello Kitty-themed sweets.
kimkardashian/Instagram

While most of Kardashian’s family was present at Chicago’s birthday bash, it’s unlikely her ex-husband Kanye West and his new “wife,” Bianca Censori , attended.

The “Kardashians” star and the rapper — who also share children North, 9, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3 — finalized their divorce in November 2022 after eight years of marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lqvaG_0kGOOVJi00
Kardashian rocked an “I Love You Chicago” shirt for the festivities.
kimandnorth/TikTok

West, 45, quickly moved on with his Yeezy employee Censori, whom he reportedly married earlier this month in a non-legal ceremony.

Page Six exclusively reported that Kardashian isn’t a fan of her ex’s new bride .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pCtx6_0kGOOVJi00
Guests indulged in sweet treats.
kimkardashian/Instagram

“Kim hates her,” an insider told us.

“She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls,” the source added of the architectural designer, who has been working for West since 2020.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!

Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
ETOnline.com

Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles. Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.
RadarOnline

'I'm Holding On By A Thread': Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Crying, Talks Shielding Kids From Kanye West Co-Parenting Drama

Kim Kardashian is a tough cookie, and when it comes to protecting her children, she'll go to the ends of the earth for them — even if that means putting on a happy face in the wake of her public co-parenting drama with her ex-husband Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The Kardashians star broke down crying while discussing how hard she's tried to shield her children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — from their father's off-the-wall rants and the problems they have co-parenting before and after their lengthy divorce was finalized."I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will...
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
E! News

Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

Kirk Franklin's Estranged Son Calls Out Gospel Singer For Leaving Him Out Of Family Christmas Card Months After Jail Release

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin was not exactly singing Hallelujah when his estranged son accused him on social media of intentionally leaving him off of the family Christmas card following his release from jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. In June, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Kerrion Franklin had been released from behind bars, where he had spent two months after being hit with a plethora of old legal woes. Since his stint in jail, the father and son have had a strained relationship that evidently made its way to the family holiday card. Kerrion called out his father on his Instagram story. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos

Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
ASPEN, CO
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
UTAH STATE
HollywoodLife

Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
purewow.com

Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Why She Refuses to Give Her Kids Christmas Presents

When it comes to celebrating Christmas with her daughters, Drew Barrymore has a unique way of showing her love and appreciation. Earlier this month, The Wedding Singer actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight and shared that she doesn’t buy Christmas presents for her two daughters: Frankie (8) and Olive Barrymore Kopelman (10). Before you go, “Wait, what?!” she has a very good reason for it.
People

Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
HollywoodLife

Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements

Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
People

Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'

Halle Berry and Van Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020 Halle Berry and Van Hunt enjoyed a lazy day for Christmas. The Bruised actor/director, 56, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showcasing her low-key Christmas celebration with her musician boyfriend, 52. The pair snapped a selfie with Berry's chic razor cut in her face, and Hunt comfortably rocking a black hoodie. She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas...
Life and Style Weekly

Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife

Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian.  Keep reading...
Page Six

Page Six

170K+
Followers
20K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy