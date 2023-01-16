Kim Kardashian throws daughter Chicago a Hello Kitty-themed 5th birthday party

Kim Kardashian threw her daughter Chicago the birthday party of her dreams.

The reality star shared a glimpse of the Hello Kitty-themed extravaganza on TikTok , saying in a video, “Happy Birthday, Chicago. I love you so much. I can’t believe you’re 5 years old.”

The birthday girl wore her hair in pink braids to match the decor spanning throughout the entire downstairs of Kardashian’s usually minimalistic mansion in Calabasas, Calif.

The Skims founder, 42, even had a pink carpet installed for the big day along with floor-to ceiling balloon arches and Hello Kitty signs wearing “Chi” necklaces.

The party included face painting, a slime-making table, Hello Kitty pottery stations and two slides leading into a massive ball pit.

After guests worked up an appetite, they had a choice of a ramen bar, a grilled cheese station (with pink cheese and a Hello Kitty imprint), a waffle cart or a milkshake bar.

And as if the lavish party wasn’t enough indication of how much Kardashian loves her daughter, the social media mogul also wore an “I Love You Chicago” shirt for the festivities.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian took to Instagram to send her little one a special birthday message.

“My twin. Happy 5th Birthday,” she captioned a series of snaps of herself wearing matching pajamas with Chicago in bed.

“I really can’t believe you’re 5! I’m so so proud to be your mom, it’s the best feeling in the entire world,” she continued.

“You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!”

While most of Kardashian’s family was present at Chicago’s birthday bash, it’s unlikely her ex-husband Kanye West and his new “wife,” Bianca Censori , attended.

The “Kardashians” star and the rapper — who also share children North, 9, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3 — finalized their divorce in November 2022 after eight years of marriage.

West, 45, quickly moved on with his Yeezy employee Censori, whom he reportedly married earlier this month in a non-legal ceremony.

Page Six exclusively reported that Kardashian isn’t a fan of her ex’s new bride .

“Kim hates her,” an insider told us.

“She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls,” the source added of the architectural designer, who has been working for West since 2020.