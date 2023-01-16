Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Related
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows
Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason
The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
Kevin O’Connell reveals Vikings’ current plan for Ed Donatell
Minnesota Vikings fans want defensive coordinator Ed Donatell fired after an embarrassing playoff exit. This season was a tale of two units for the Minnesota Vikings, whose campaign ended last weekend in a loss to the New York Giants. Now, the Vikings enter an offseason full of questions. On one...
NFL Twitter has incredible theories for how Giants hotel water got shut off
The New York Giants hotel was briefly without water before their game against the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL Twitter had thoughts. The New York Giants were briefly without water in their hotel on Saturday morning ahead of their primetime divisional round NFL Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. That meant the...
Giants players received a rude welcome at team hotel in Philly
Well, it didn’t take long for the New York Giants to start having a bad time in Philadelphia this weekend ahead of Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round showdown against the Eagles. The Giants arrived in town ahead of tonight’s game, which meant they needed to check into a local...
The Ed Reed era at Bethune-Cookman is already over
Ed Reed will not be the head coach at Bethune-Cookman after not getting his contract ratified. The Ed Reed era of Bethune-Cookman Wildcats football is over before it even really began. The College Football and Pro Football Hall of Famer was the latest big name to take over at an...
Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep
The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta
More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Bills and Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the game comes to fruition.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0