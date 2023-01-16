Read full article on original website
Mohawk Industries warns of shortfall; net income down 83% from year before
Mohawk Industries, one of the nation’s premier flooring companies, has warned investors that its sales and profits are t...
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune
The past few years have not been great for the super-rich in China, particularly those who built their fortune in the country's once red-hot property market. The net worth of Hui Ka Yan, chairman of real estate developer China Evergrande, has plunged nearly 93%, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Once the second-richest person in Asia, Hui's wealth has fallen from $42 billion at its peak in 2017 to about $3 billion, Bloomberg said.
Jobless claims drop to 190,000 as labor market remains tight
The number of first-time claims for unemployment insurance fell unexpectedly to 190,000 for the week ending January 14, according to Department of Labor data released Thursday. The latest total is the lowest in 15 weeks and far below economists' expectations of 214,000, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv. The steady...
Mortgage rates fall to levels last seen in September
Mortgage rates fell this week as economic data showed inflation is fading. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.15% in the week ending January 19, down from 6.33% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.56%. "As inflation continues to moderate, mortgage rates...
Yellen warns of 'global financial crisis' if US debt limit agreement isn't reached
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday warned of the widespread global effects that could be felt if the federal government exhausts extraordinary measures and fails to raise the debt ceiling, telling CNN's Christiane Amanpour about the ways everyday Americans could face stark consequences. Yellen's warning comes after the United States...
Global interest rate hikes are 'yet to bite,' says IMF head
The world economy is still in a sticky spot, according to the head of the International Monetary Fund, despite cautious optimism among economists and business leaders that slowing inflation means the worst of last year's crises may be over. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, said on Friday that...
Home prices hit a record high last year
The real estate market took a downward turn in 2022, as rising interest rates rapidly slowed the frenzied sales activity seen the year before — but home prices still hit a record high. The median home sale price in 2022 was $386,300, up 10.2% from 2021 and the highest...
