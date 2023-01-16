Somewhere, the Rock aka Dwayne Johnson is beginning his morning by throwing on some shades, grabbing a microphone, and bellowing one of his 300 catchphrases into an awaiting microphone – FINALLY! At long last, there is finally a Philadelphia Eagles game to watch, and it will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST on Saturday night. Finally, Jalen Hurts will be on the field and look like, well, Jalen Hurts again.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO