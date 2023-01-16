Read full article on original website
Somewhere, the Rock aka Dwayne Johnson is beginning his morning by throwing on some shades, grabbing a microphone, and bellowing one of his 300 catchphrases into an awaiting microphone – FINALLY! At long last, there is finally a Philadelphia Eagles game to watch, and it will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST on Saturday night. Finally, Jalen Hurts will be on the field and look like, well, Jalen Hurts again.
Well, it didn’t take long for the New York Giants to start having a bad time in Philadelphia this weekend ahead of Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round showdown against the Eagles. The Giants arrived in town ahead of tonight’s game, which meant they needed to check into a local...
The New York Giants hotel was briefly without water before their game against the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL Twitter had thoughts. The New York Giants were briefly without water in their hotel on Saturday morning ahead of their primetime divisional round NFL Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. That meant the...
Minnesota Vikings fans want defensive coordinator Ed Donatell fired after an embarrassing playoff exit. This season was a tale of two units for the Minnesota Vikings, whose campaign ended last weekend in a loss to the New York Giants. Now, the Vikings enter an offseason full of questions. On one...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing a daunting offseason after a disappointing 2022 campaign, and the biggest question mark will once again be the status of quarterback Tom Brady. The 45-year-old legend is set to become a free agent in March, as his contract with the Bucs expires. He’s expected...
The rivalry between the Giants and Eagles goes back a long way, but you already knew that. Eli Manning played a pretty big part in that for a long time throughout his 16 seasons in the NFL. He was the face of the Eagles’ biggest rival for a very long time.
A former Denver Broncos player is getting a lot of attention on social media after he killed a huge mountain lion — and posted a picture to prove it.
If you listened to The Michael Kay Show often the last couple years, you’d be well aware that New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is a Philadelphia Eagles fan. At the end of his radio spots, he’d typically give his prediction for the Birds game that week and, if listeners were lucky, a few others.
Ed Reed will not be the head coach at Bethune-Cookman after not getting his contract ratified. The Ed Reed era of Bethune-Cookman Wildcats football is over before it even really began. The College Football and Pro Football Hall of Famer was the latest big name to take over at an...
If you like your NBA with a side of WWE, then Friday’s Memphis-Los Angeles Lakers game was for you.
