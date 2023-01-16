ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Jalen Hurts injury update ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Giants

Somewhere, the Rock aka Dwayne Johnson is beginning his morning by throwing on some shades, grabbing a microphone, and bellowing one of his 300 catchphrases into an awaiting microphone – FINALLY! At long last, there is finally a Philadelphia Eagles game to watch, and it will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST on Saturday night. Finally, Jalen Hurts will be on the field and look like, well, Jalen Hurts again.
The Ed Reed era at Bethune-Cookman is already over

Ed Reed will not be the head coach at Bethune-Cookman after not getting his contract ratified. The Ed Reed era of Bethune-Cookman Wildcats football is over before it even really began. The College Football and Pro Football Hall of Famer was the latest big name to take over at an...
