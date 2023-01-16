Read full article on original website
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?
The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez began his career with the New York... The post Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
Yardbarker
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization,...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
KSDK
What A Trade For Miami Marlins Pitcher Pablo Lopez Would Look Like | Locked On St. Louis Cardinals
The trade rumors between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals continue to swirl. It centers around starting pitcher Pablo Lopez.
Phillies’ Rob Thomson said his wife wasn’t remotely impressed he was named one of MLB’s more handsome managers
Rob Thomson may not have been able to take the Philadelphia Phillies all the way to a World Series victory last fall, but he’s become quite the beloved figure in the City of Brotherly Love all the same. And that love has seemingly extended to the rest of the...
Yardbarker
Young Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Drawing 'Significant' Trade Interest
Would the Boston Red Sox deal one of their young pitchers in a package for a star player?. It sounds like they haven't ruled the possibility out, as teams continue to call about a right-hander with an undefined role on the roster -- Tanner Houck. While the Red Sox have...
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
Marlins, Twins Reportedly Agree To Major MLB Trade
Moments ago, the Marlins and Twins agreed to a trade involving this past season's American League batting champ. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Twins are trading All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez to the Marlins in exchange for right-hander Pablo Lopez. This deal between the ...
overtimeheroics.net
MLB Expansion and Relocation Candidates
The hot topic around baseball in recent years has been that of expansion and possible relocation. For many fans, there is a hunger for expansion since MLB is entering its 25th year since its most recent expansion, adding the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998. During this time, the NFL, NBA, and NHL have added a total of seven expansion teams.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
What might the Boston Celtics do at the 2023 NBA trade deadline?
As the Feb. 9 deadline to trade players draws nearer every day, the question of what the Boston Celtics may do at the 2023 NBA trade deadline comes into sharper focus, with cap expert Yossi Gozlan of our sister site Hoops Hype having recently put together a primer of what might happen with every team in the league at the deadline to such an end, the Celtics of course included.
Mariners bringing in former rival All-Star
The Seattle Mariners have successfully recruited a player who used to give them headaches in divisional play. Seattle announced Thursday that they have signed veteran infielder Tommy La Stella to a one-year contract. La Stella is getting a Major League deal. The 33-year-old La Stella made an All-Star team with the AL West rival Los... The post Mariners bringing in former rival All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Knicks eyeing familiar face as Cam Reddish trade talks intensify
Reddish has been available for trade since he fell out of New York's rotation following a blowout loss to Dallas on Dec. 3. Fred Katz of The Athletic initially reported that New York wanted to include Reddish in a trade to dump Evan Fournier's dismal contract. However, the price has come down since then.
New York Knicks Starter Undergoes Surgery
The New York Knicks have announced that starting center Mitchell Robinson underwent successful thumb surgery.
FanSided
