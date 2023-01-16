ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

North Carolina 7-year-old accidentally shot by 8-year-old relative expected to recover, police say

By Amber Trent
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 7-year-old is expected to recover after being accidentally shot by an 8-year-old relative, police said.

The 7-year-old was shot Sunday at about 11:45 a.m. near Fairview Circle in Goldsboro, according to police.

PREVIOUS STORY | 8-year-old accidentally shoots relative, age 7, in Goldsboro, police say

Police said the 7-year-old was “airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.”

In a news release, police said that investigators and crime scene specialists with the Goldsboro Police Department were at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

