The First African-Produced Tests to Diagnose Cancer will Cut Costs and Waiting Times Across the Continent

Good News Network
Cancer Plummets, Guinea Worm Eradicated, Bye-Bye Ebola—3 Huge Wins for Humanity
2022 saw major advances, and even victories in the efforts to combat several diseases, from industrialized to tropical ones. Starting at home, a study last year found that US cancer deaths had declined by 33% since 1991. This is equivalent to around 3.8 million people alive thanks to various efforts to combat the disease family.
Canada settles residential school reparations class action for C$2.8 billion
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canada has reached an agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit, seeking compensation for the loss of language and culture brought on by Indian residential schools, for C$2.8 billion ($2.09 billion).
Good News Network
Over 100 New Nazca Lines Discovered in Peru Designed by Ancient People
In a major archaeological discovery, a team of Peruvian and Japanese researchers have discovered 168 new geoglyphs in the ancient Nazca Plain in Peru, near to the enormous glyphs that remain as mysterious as they are famous. Found during 2 years of aerial surveys, their discovery led to the creation...
