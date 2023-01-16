ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

How to celebrate: NELA Mardi Gras events 2023

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It is Carnival season!. Do you need to find ways to celebrate? Look no further! Check out this list to find out what Mardi Gras celebrations are going on near you. Mardi Gras events 2023:. Ruston. Jan. 21. Krewe of Pamona Grand Ball at Squire Creek...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Community responds to Downtown Monroe plan

West Monroe receives $5 million in federal funds courtesy of Rep. Julia Letlow. Mayor Staci Mitchell says the funds will improve pedestrian and vehicular safety and connectivity across the city.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe restaurant owner receives the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Monroe native Cory Bahr received the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award during the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, La. Bahr is the owner and founder of Parish Restaurant, Standard Coffee, and Heritage Catering in Monroe, La. We are so fortunate to […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler

West Monroe receives $5 million in federal funds courtesy of Rep. Julia Letlow. Mayor Staci Mitchell says the funds will improve pedestrian and vehicular safety and connectivity across the city.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright

West Monroe receives $5 million in federal funds courtesy of Rep. Julia Letlow. Mayor Staci Mitchell says the funds will improve pedestrian and vehicular safety and connectivity across the city.
WEST MONROE, LA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Monroe, Louisiana

Places to visit in Monroe, LA. The city of Monroe, Louisiana, is a great place to visit for many reasons. It has a variety of attractions, from historic museums to outdoor activities. So whether you’re a history buff, a sports enthusiast, or just looking for something fun to do with the kids, there’s something for everyone.
MONROE, LA
Daily Beast

Louisiana School Official Resigns Over Slur-Filled MLK Day Text

A white secretary at a Louisiana school abruptly resigned from her position late last week after making racist comments about Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a text conversation with a coach. In a Monday Facebook post, self-described artist-activist-organizer Walter Geno McLaughlin shared a video that included an image of...
MONROE, LA
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: Buc-ee's in Ruston is going to be wild

Growing up I was part of a Stuckey’s family. When the eight of us traveled, we packed our drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Sometimes we would stop at a Stuckey’s. Loved those pecan log rolls and the shakes were scrumptious. Those were good times. There were more than 350...
RUSTON, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana woman found walking intoxicated on highway by police

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, around 7:44 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Highway 165, near the Bastrop exit, in reference to a woman walking in and out of traffic. Upon arrival, officers located the woman and she was staggering on the highway. According […]
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978; 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Expired Drivers License, Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend, Drug without Prescription or Order.
UNION PARISH, LA
fgazette.com

FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS

The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston report the following arrests: Qualandro Bilberry, 38 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 114-22 for FTA-No Insurance and FTA-Driving under Suspension. Braylor Smith, 29 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 11- 9- 22 for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Contributing...
FARMERVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Lincoln Prep pulls request to LPSB

Thursday night’s special-called Lincoln Parish School Board meeting likely set a record. In a meeting that had only one item on the agenda that was amended to remove that item, the LPSB met for only 3:12 before the meeting adjourned at the Lincoln Parish Schools Central Office meeting room.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe first responders working scene of fatal tree cutting accident

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe Fire Department has confirmed that a man died in a tree-cutting accident this morning, Jan. 20, 2023, according to administrative assistant to Monroe Fire Chief Brunson Moss. A man working for an unidentified tree service died after cutting himself with a chainsaw. The man...
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Possible tornado damages resident homes in Union County

PARKERS CHAPEL, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Four miles southwest of the El Dorado area was hit by an alleged tornado on Wednesday afternoon. One family lost their home in the aftermath but says they are grateful to be alive after the storm. “I heard the tree crashing through the trailer. It...
UNION COUNTY, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Does Buc-ee’s proximity to RJHS raise security concerns?

One of the secondary questions that has arisen from some Lincoln Parish residents is how will Buc-ee’s impact Ruston Junior High School. The marquee travel center will be built directly across the road from the junior high and is expected to open in 2025. So Tarbutton Road will see...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Richwood town council fails to pass budget

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Richwood town council has failed again to pass a budget at tonight’s council meeting. Mayor Gerald Brown says the council voted 3-2 against approving a budget. Brown says this means the town must now operate at 50% of the last budget that was approved....
RICHWOOD, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two arrested on campus

Two men were arrested on drug charges on the Grambling State University campus Tuesday evening after they were stopped for having passengers riding on the hood of the car. A GSU Police officer stopped a 2005 Ford Mustang after seeing two women lying on the hood of the car while it was in motion on the street.
GRAMBLING, LA

