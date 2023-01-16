ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise Ranks as One of the Best State Capitols in the Country

Boise is pretty amazing. The way downtown is nestled between the Boise River, is full of trees and has the majestic mountains behind is certainly something special. Then you add in incredible restaurants, urban nightlife, the rich history, unique places like Freak Alley and we have the ingredients for a spectacular state capitol.
20 Fun, Warm and Indoor Things to Do in Boise and Meridian

We don't currently have the usual piles of snow out our doors to help keep the kids entertained outside and worn out. Yet it is still too darn cold to be out for a long time. So what to do? Lots actually. It doesn't matter if you are new to the area or a native in need of reminders of all of the fantastic activities, and places to play, explore, learn and entertain indoors in Boise, Meridian and a few in surrounding areas.
8 Things You Are Required To Learn If You Want To Live in Boise

So, you want to live in Boise, Idaho. Who am I to tell you that you can't? I arrived in Boise by way of Texas back in 2021 and let me just tell you, I'm still learning the do's and don't's of living in the Treasure Valley. Shoot - one of the main things I learned not to do was be here but I couldn't make that happen. I accepted the position to come up here to Idaho and I quickly realized that I wasn't the only one.
The Best Cheap Airline in the Western USA Flies Out of Boise

We don’t know about you, but our plans for a relaxing December vacation quickly fell to pieces thanks to the travel chaos that erupted. Most major airlines were forced to delay or cancel flights around the Christmas holiday due to an arctic blast and winter storms affecting most of the country. It was frustrating, but the carriers did their best to get passengers refunds or booked on another flight/airline.
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now

"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
This One-of-a-Kind Caldwell Airbnb Went Viral on TikTok

Accommodations can make a break a vacation and having a memorable and unique place to stay can be a game changer. This one is a perfect balance of awesome, unique and inexpensive although recently going viral has filled up spots on the schedule pretty quickly. There are only 2 Double Decker buses in Idaho. One is a mobile coffee double decker bus and the other... This wonderful little Airbnb in Caldwell. The same couple owns both.
One of the Best Brunch Buffets is Right Here in Boise

Brunch - "Brunch is a meal eaten between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., sometimes accompanied by alcoholic drinks. The meal originated in the British hunt breakfast. The word brunch is a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch. The word originated in England in the late 19th century and became popular in the United States in the 1930s" According to Wikipedia.
The Top 5 Places for Delicious Popcorn in the Boise Area

Happy National Popcorn Day! To celebrate, we wanted to share with you the top 5 places for the best, most delicious popcorn in the Treasure Valley. Keep scrolling for a complete list of places, and pictures of their amazing popcorn 👇. According to National Today, it is officially National Popcorn...
VIDEO: A Terrifying & Haunted Mine is 6 Hours Away From Boise

If there is one thing that I will never mess with, it's paranormal entities and all of that stuff. You could add snakes and spiders to that list, but there is something about paranormal energy that is terrifying because you can't escape it. You can't see it, you don't know it's coming, and honestly - how do you stop it?
Why Now Is The Best Time Serve The City of Nampa

If you're thinking of making a career change and are brave enough to make a positive difference in the community, there could be a job for you in the city of Nampa. Sure, you'll need to meet some serious requirements, but it could wind up being one of the most rewarding careers you ever get to experience.
Hang Out & Have Hot Cocoa with Boise Cops Tomorrow Jan. 18

Boise, Idaho. Good news! We're all invited to sip hot cocoa and coffee with Boise cops and community leaders on Wednesday, Jan. 18th!. In partnership with community leaders and the Idaho Black History Museum at Julia Davis Park, the Boise Police Department is hosting a cocoa and coffee social to spend quality time with the people they serve and protect.
