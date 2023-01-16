ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KTBS

Louisiana man survives after fentanyl overdose

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Fentanyl. It's a highly addictive drug found all over the country and in our own backyard. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the chemicals are from China. Then, Mexican cartels are mass producing fentanyl, which is trafficked to the United States. Just two milligrams can kill you.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman found intoxicated on highway by police; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, around 7:44 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Highway 165, near the Bastrop exit, in reference to a woman walking in and out of traffic. Upon arrival, officers located the woman and she was staggering on the highway. According […]
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS

The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston report the following arrests: Qualandro Bilberry, 38 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 114-22 for FTA-No Insurance and FTA-Driving under Suspension. Braylor Smith, 29 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 11- 9- 22 for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Contributing...
FARMERVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: Buc-ee's in Ruston is going to be wild

Growing up I was part of a Stuckey’s family. When the eight of us traveled, we packed our drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Sometimes we would stop at a Stuckey’s. Loved those pecan log rolls and the shakes were scrumptious. Those were good times. There were more than 350...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Community responds to Downtown Monroe plan

West Monroe receives $5 million in federal funds courtesy of Rep. Julia Letlow. Mayor Staci Mitchell says the funds will improve pedestrian and vehicular safety and connectivity across the city. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 9 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Adopt a Pet: Meet Soves!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Meet Soves! How cute is she?. Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to talk about this cat and how to adopt her. Soves is about 8-9 months old and has one eye because of a viral illness that caused one of her eyes to rupture. She still has a lot of personality and loves to give.
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978; 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Expired Drivers License, Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend, Drug without Prescription or Order.
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

2 Ouachita Parish men arrested; charged with drug offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Metro Narcotics Unit began surveillance at the Studio 6 Motel in search of 42-year-old James Turnbow. According to agents, Turnbow left his hotel room and entered a vehicle with 34-year-old Joshua Bosley. Louisiana State Police went on […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic call ends with arrest

Police arrested a Ruston man Sunday after responding to a domestic call at an Illinois Ave. residence. A woman told officer she had been living with Damien Crowe, 43, for about two weeks. She stated the previous night, they had a verbal altercation that escalated when Crowe pushed her to the ground and began hitting her.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Richwood town council fails to pass budget

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Richwood town council has failed again to pass a budget at tonight’s council meeting. Mayor Gerald Brown says the council voted 3-2 against approving a budget. Brown says this means the town must now operate at 50% of the last budget that was approved....
RICHWOOD, LA
KNOE TV8

Health Benefits of eating popcorn with Nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -January 19 is National Popcorn Day, and nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the health benefits popcorn provides. Popcorn is actually very healthy! Jen Avis says 2-3 cups of popcorn equals about 68 calories. Avis says she pops her popcorn using coconut...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two arrested on campus

Two men were arrested on drug charges on the Grambling State University campus Tuesday evening after they were stopped for having passengers riding on the hood of the car. A GSU Police officer stopped a 2005 Ford Mustang after seeing two women lying on the hood of the car while it was in motion on the street.
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM expanding recruitment efforts with new virtual tour tool

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe is expanding their recruitment efforts with a new virtual tool. A virtual campus tour became beginning Jan. 19, 2023. Users can take a tour by clicking on each location, which will feature a description and pictures of the buildings. This tool can give potential students an easy way to access campus no matter where they are at.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe first responders working scene of fatal tree cutting accident

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe Fire Department has confirmed that a man died in a tree-cutting accident this morning, Jan. 20, 2023, according to administrative assistant to Monroe Fire Chief Brunson Moss. A man working for an unidentified tree service died after cutting himself with a chainsaw. The man...
MONROE, LA

