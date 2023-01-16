Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
Cott Systems outage impacts the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court’s website
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Since December, the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court’s website has been down. They say it’s due to their website provider, Cott Systems. Cott Systems issued the following statement to their customers Jan. 12, 2023:. “On December 26, 2022, Cott Systems, Inc. (”Cott”), our land...
KTBS
Louisiana man survives after fentanyl overdose
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Fentanyl. It's a highly addictive drug found all over the country and in our own backyard. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the chemicals are from China. Then, Mexican cartels are mass producing fentanyl, which is trafficked to the United States. Just two milligrams can kill you.
Monroe woman found intoxicated on highway by police; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, around 7:44 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Highway 165, near the Bastrop exit, in reference to a woman walking in and out of traffic. Upon arrival, officers located the woman and she was staggering on the highway. According […]
fgazette.com
FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS
The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston report the following arrests: Qualandro Bilberry, 38 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 114-22 for FTA-No Insurance and FTA-Driving under Suspension. Braylor Smith, 29 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 11- 9- 22 for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Contributing...
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Buc-ee's in Ruston is going to be wild
Growing up I was part of a Stuckey’s family. When the eight of us traveled, we packed our drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Sometimes we would stop at a Stuckey’s. Loved those pecan log rolls and the shakes were scrumptious. Those were good times. There were more than 350...
Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the […]
KNOE TV8
Red Cross’ Sound the Alarm Campaign promotes home fire safety
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Red Cross of North Louisiana is stressing the prevention of home fires this month. It’s part of their Sound the Alarm, Save a Life Campaign that takes place annually in January. Karen McCoy, the executive director of the Red Cross of North Louisiana, says...
KNOE TV8
Community responds to Downtown Monroe plan
West Monroe receives $5 million in federal funds courtesy of Rep. Julia Letlow. Mayor Staci Mitchell says the funds will improve pedestrian and vehicular safety and connectivity across the city. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 9 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
KNOE TV8
Adopt a Pet: Meet Soves!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Meet Soves! How cute is she?. Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to talk about this cat and how to adopt her. Soves is about 8-9 months old and has one eye because of a viral illness that caused one of her eyes to rupture. She still has a lot of personality and loves to give.
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978; 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Expired Drivers License, Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend, Drug without Prescription or Order.
Deputies: Traffic stop lands Monroe man behind bars for possessing meth, ecstasy, and firearm
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested 37-year-old Vincent Donzel Nappier Jr. after a routine traffic stops leads to narcotics possession and a stolen vehicle.
2 Ouachita Parish men arrested; charged with drug offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Metro Narcotics Unit began surveillance at the Studio 6 Motel in search of 42-year-old James Turnbow. According to agents, Turnbow left his hotel room and entered a vehicle with 34-year-old Joshua Bosley. Louisiana State Police went on […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic call ends with arrest
Police arrested a Ruston man Sunday after responding to a domestic call at an Illinois Ave. residence. A woman told officer she had been living with Damien Crowe, 43, for about two weeks. She stated the previous night, they had a verbal altercation that escalated when Crowe pushed her to the ground and began hitting her.
KNOE TV8
Richwood town council fails to pass budget
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Richwood town council has failed again to pass a budget at tonight’s council meeting. Mayor Gerald Brown says the council voted 3-2 against approving a budget. Brown says this means the town must now operate at 50% of the last budget that was approved....
Wanted felon leads authorities on high-speed chase in Ouachita Parish; crashes vehicle
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, around 1 PM, the West Monroe Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driven by Aubrey Blane Powell. Powell, who was wanted on numerous warrants by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Union […]
KNOE TV8
Health Benefits of eating popcorn with Nutritionist Jen Avis
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -January 19 is National Popcorn Day, and nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the health benefits popcorn provides. Popcorn is actually very healthy! Jen Avis says 2-3 cups of popcorn equals about 68 calories. Avis says she pops her popcorn using coconut...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Two arrested on campus
Two men were arrested on drug charges on the Grambling State University campus Tuesday evening after they were stopped for having passengers riding on the hood of the car. A GSU Police officer stopped a 2005 Ford Mustang after seeing two women lying on the hood of the car while it was in motion on the street.
KNOE TV8
ULM expanding recruitment efforts with new virtual tour tool
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe is expanding their recruitment efforts with a new virtual tool. A virtual campus tour became beginning Jan. 19, 2023. Users can take a tour by clicking on each location, which will feature a description and pictures of the buildings. This tool can give potential students an easy way to access campus no matter where they are at.
KNOE TV8
Entergy set to hire over 125 call center jobs, expanding facility in West Monroe
West Monroe receives $5 million in federal funds courtesy of Rep. Julia Letlow. Mayor Staci Mitchell says the funds will improve pedestrian and vehicular safety and connectivity across the city. Updated: 1 hour ago. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Rapper Jarman King is led into jail (Source:...
KNOE TV8
Monroe first responders working scene of fatal tree cutting accident
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe Fire Department has confirmed that a man died in a tree-cutting accident this morning, Jan. 20, 2023, according to administrative assistant to Monroe Fire Chief Brunson Moss. A man working for an unidentified tree service died after cutting himself with a chainsaw. The man...
Comments / 0