4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Unsafe Ice Conditions Continue In Southeast Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources released their weekly fishing report Wednesday. With a majority of lakes and ponds in Southeast Iowa continuing to have unsafe ice conditions, very few fishing reports were available. In Washington County, Lake Darling has about four acres of open water above the in-lake silt...
Washington City Council Approves New Speed Zones on Hwy 92
The Washington City Council met Tuesday in regular session. On the agenda for discussion was the third reading of an ordinance that would amend the speed zone on part of Highway 92, a nearly quarter-mile stretch from Wiley Avenue to Airport Road. The amendment states that the speed limit would go from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien explains, “If passed, Deanna will notify the DOT, and those changes would take place on their timeline for changing the signs.” The Council voted unanimously to pass the amendment.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH DANIKA COX
On today’s program, we’re speaking with Danika Cox, a Naturalist for Henry County Conservation, about their year in review, and upcoming events for 2023.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Tera Pickens
On today’s program, we are talking with Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center Director Tera Pickens about the center’s programming.
Washington City Council Approve Next Steps of Library Makerspace Project
At the Washington City Council meeting on Tuesday, there was discussion and consideration to approve entering into a professional service agreement with FEH Design with offices out of Des Moines and Dubuque for a Library Makerspace. The idea of a makerspace is an open space to do many different activities in. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien had this to say about the proposal, “Depending on your interest, a different thing catches each person’s eye. I think it’s a very exciting proposal.” The City Council voted unanimously to approve entering into the professional services agreement with FEH Design. FEH Design is a group of architects, engineers, and interior and graphic designers who have participated in many Public Library designs across the state.
Hillcrest Academy Custodian Collecting Donations To Aid Homeland
Mike Shapovalov is custodian for Hillcrest Academy, and a native of Ukraine. When the country was invaded by Russia in February of 2022, Shapovalov, with family and friends still living in Ukraine, answered the call to action. Through the support of Hillcrest, the Sharon Bethel Church, and residents of Kalona,...
Hills Bank and Trust Leadership Grant Due March 1
The Hills Bank and Trust Leadership Grant deadline is March 1. This grant is for high school juniors planning to attend college in the fall of 2023. It’s a unique opportunity to gain valuable leadership skills and earn a college scholarship. Potential Participants apply as juniors and participate in leadership training sponsored by Hills Bank. Upon completion of the leadership courses, each participant receives a $1,000 scholarship. The scholarships are for students applying to a two or four-year college or university in Iowa. Twenty students are selected for the program. High school juniors residing in or attending school in Benton, Cedar, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Linn, Louisa, Muscatine, or Washington counties in Iowa are eligible to apply. Applicants will need two letters of recommendation from either a community member, employer, or volunteer and from a school teacher or academic advisor. You can find a link to the application with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Washington Public Library Hosting Recycled Runway Event
The Washington Public Library is bringing back a favorite event for Fiber Arts February. The Recycled Runway event is a teen program for grades 5th through 12th that is scheduled for Friday, February 3rd, from 2 to 4 PM. KCII spoke with Assistant Library Director LeAnn Kunz about the event, “We’ve had some really amazing pieces of clothing over the years. The history of it is just amazing, the things that the kids have created, and some of them have actually been worn.” The program challenges kids to create pieces of clothing using recycled materials. Traditionally, there has been a fashion show after the challenge to showcase the recycled creations.
Parties Working Towards Action In Brighton Fire Dispute
The Brighton City Council met on Tuesday, once again speaking with members of the Brighton Volunteer Fire Department, and representatives from the townships it serves. This comes one week after mediator, Patrick Callahan, met with the same parties regarding the ongoing dispute over the 28E Agreement. Despite no official action...
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH GINA BENNETT & THE KEOTA SPEECH TEAM
On today’s program, we’re speaking with Gina Bennett, a coach for the Keota Speech Team, along with two of its members, seniors Nicole Clarahan and Aiden Conrad, about the District Competition that they will be hosting on Saturday, January 21.
Extension to offer Confinement Site Manure Applicator Training
The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are having a two-hour confinement site manure applicator workshop. This workshop is to maintain or renew confinement site manure applicator certification. The Washington County workshop will be offered on February 16th at 1:30 pm at the Washington County Extension Office. Pre-Registration is required. The workshop serves as initial certification for applicators that are not currently certified, recertification for those renewing licenses, and as continuing education for applicators in their second or third year of their license. Operators must be certified to handle, transport, and apply manure if the confinement livestock operation has more than a 500-animal unit capacity unless the manure is applied by a commercial manure applicator. The certification fee is $100 for a three-year certificate. This fee is paid when applicators initially get certified and then every three years when they re-certify to apply manure. Confinement site applicators must also pay an annual education fee of $25. All fees and application forms must be sent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to complete certification requirements. Applicators are encouraged to complete certification requirements annually prior to March 1 to meet certification deadlines. If you have any questions regarding this workshop or certification, contact the Washington County Extension and Outreach Office. You can find a link for this workshop with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Washington Board of Supervisors Vote For Feasibility Study of Federation Bank Building
On the Washington Board of Supervisors, agenda Tuesday was the discussion and action regarding a remodeling feasibility study of the Federation Bank building. Supervisor Marcus Fedler proposed that the company Encite Architecture & Design perform the study. Encite is the company that was hired for the proposed renovations to the Washington County Courthouse and Orchard Hill. Fedler states, “Reached out to Encite to see if maybe they would have some interest in providing it, and luck would have it, Luke with Encite had been doing work with Federation Bank on that building to do some remodeling and the layout and so on. So he already has some digital footprint. So he can take the work and kind of tetris it into that space.” The Board voted 5-0 for the feasibility study to be performed at the Federation Bank Building. Given that Encite already has a good portion of information, Supervisor Fedler estimated that they should have the results of that study within about two weeks. The final decision has not been made by the board as to the direction that the remodeling project will take at any location.
Washington Board of Supervisors Begin FY24 Budget Work Sessions Monday
The Washington County Board of Supervisors begins their budget work sessions on Monday. These work sessions will run for two weeks and will be going through the fiscal year 2024 budgets for all county departments. Monday’s session begins at 9 AM and goes until 12 PM then, they will resume the session at 1 PM and continue until 5 PM.
Jefferson County Board of Supervisors Meeting Preview
The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session on Monday, January 23. Proceedings begin at 8 a.m. with individual department heads to discuss the budget for the 2024 fiscal year. As part of the weekly board meeting, supervisors plan to speak with the Jefferson County Engineer, before...
Mike Naig’s 99 County Tour Stops In Keota
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, visited Wooden Wheel Vineyards in Keota on Friday, as part of his 99 County Tour. Naig, who was sworn into his second term last week, spoke with KCII about the purpose of the tour. “I get around and travel to all 99 counties every year, trying to get into different kinds of businesses,” he said. “We’ve been talking a lot in the last year about local foods and Iowa-made products. This being a good Iowa winery, [we’re] wanting to come and hear about their experience, some of the challenges they might be having or what’s working well.”
Washington City Council Discuss Quiet Zone Study Report
The Washington City Council met Tuesday in regular session. On the agenda was a workshop to go over a quiet zone study report that SRF Consulting Group facilitated. On November 16th, city officials met with the Federal Railroad Administration, the Iowa Department of Transportation, and officials from Canadian Pacific Railway to have a diagnostic meeting to review all twelve railroad crossings in the City of Washington. This meeting was to identify potential crossing improvements that would be needed if the city were to decide to become a quiet zone or a partial quiet zone area. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien had this to say, “As a policy decision, I think we need to include that community at large. And similarly, it causes angst because we want to make smart decisions; closing a crossing, as we’ve discussed, is not something that gets reopened. And if you want to open a crossing, it requires closing two as the rule of thumb that we have been told over and over and over again. So we certainly want to be very thorough and get it right because these are generational decisions.” The next step, according to the City Council, will be going to the public to receive input, discussion of a possible community forum was had.
Fred W. Uthe
Visitation for 76-year-old Fred W. Uthe of Iowa City will be held on Friday, January 20 from 4-7 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Columbus Junction. Graveside services with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21 at the Columbus City Cemetery. Following the service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Columbus Junction American Legion. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Fred.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Jean Peiffer
On today’s program, we are talking with Jean Peiffer with the Washington Area Youth Supporters group, about the group’s year in review.
Washington Board of Supervisors Decide Compensation for Elected and Non-elected Officials for 2024
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. A topic that was heavily discussed was the compensation for non-elected officials and elected officials for the fiscal year 2024. The Board discussed the many factors that apply to compensation and the different effects that a raise can have depending on the position of the employee. Supervisor Stan Stoops had this to say, “We have had work sessions on what to do. Because we are losing our employees to Johnson County. I know some of the committees I’m on, our supervisors, they had a big joke about that. It wasn’t funny. We’ve got to protect our employees, we got to keep them here. We’ve got quality employees; we want to keep them.” The board voted 5-0 to raise the compensation for non-elected officials by $1.75 for the year 2024. The elected officials’ pay will increase by a percentage amount based on the guidelines given by the Washington County Compensation Board. The board passed that item with a vote of 3-2.
Mount Pleasant Sweeps Season Series With Washington Hoops
The Washington Demon boys’ basketball team gave away a first-half lead and thus lost a battle for first place in the Southeast Conference, falling 58-51 at home to rival Mount Pleasant last night. Washington raced out to a 12-1 lead in the opening minutes and would stay in front the rest of the first half, leading 15-6 after one quarter and 27-20 at halftime. But Mount Pleasant stuck around all night, using free throws and a big night from junior guard Payton Hagans to ultimately rally. Hagans hit six three-point field goals and scored a game-high 30 points. Hagans also hit eight free throws, part of 18 total that the Panthers knocked down. Senior Aden Six would be the only Demon in double figures with 18 points as both of Washington’s conference losses have now come to Mount Pleasant. The Demons drop to 5-2 in league play and 6-6 overall.
